The ag-charts-server-side package renders AG Charts to PNG and JPEG image buffers in Node.js, without the need for a browser. Use it to generate chart images for email reports, PDF documents, or API endpoints.

Try server-side rendering with zero setup in GitHub Codespaces.

Note that in Codespaces, the server URL will be a forwarded port URL (e.g. https://<name>-3000.<domain> ) rather than localhost:3000 .

Installation Copy Link

Install the ag-charts-server-side package:

NPM

Yarn npm install ag-charts-server-side yarn add ag-charts-server-side

Node.js 20.0.0 or later is required to run ag-charts-server-side .

Module Registration Copy Link

Register chart modules before rendering any charts. This is typically done once at application startup.

import { AllEnterpriseModule , LicenseManager , ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-charts-enterprise' ; LicenseManager . setLicenseKey ( 'your-licence-key' ) ; ModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ AllEnterpriseModule ] ) ;

See Module Registry for details on selecting specific modules to reduce bundle size.

Licensing Copy Link

Server-side rendering requires an AG Charts Enterprise licence.

See Upgrading to Enterprise for licence options, and Installing Your Licence Key for setup instructions.

Rendering Copy Link

AgChartsServerSide is the static entry point for all server-side rendering.

It exposes render() , renderGauge() , and renderFinancialChart() methods, each returning a Promise<Uint8Array> containing the image data.

Because there is no DOM container to derive dimensions from, width and height are required top-level options on every render call.

The options property accepts all AG Charts options, excluding container , width , and height .

Multiple render calls can safely be issued concurrently. The package serialises rendering internally to prevent global state conflicts.

Basic Rendering Copy Link

Use render() to render all standard chart types. This method is the equivalent of the browser-based AgCharts.create() .

import * as fs from 'fs' ; import { AllEnterpriseModule , ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-charts-enterprise' ; import { AgChartsServerSide } from 'ag-charts-server-side' ; ModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ AllEnterpriseModule ] ) ; const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide . render ( { options : { data : [ { category : 'Q1' , value : 10 } , { category : 'Q2' , value : 25 } , { category : 'Q3' , value : 15 } , { category : 'Q4' , value : 30 } , ] , series : [ { type : 'bar' , xKey : 'category' , yKey : 'value' } ] , } , width : 400 , height : 300 , } ) ; fs . writeFileSync ( 'chart.png' , buffer ) ;

In this configuration:

options contains the chart configuration — the same structure used in browser rendering.

contains the chart configuration — the same structure used in browser rendering. width and height set the output image dimensions in pixels.

and set the output image dimensions in pixels. The default output format is PNG. See Image Format for JPEG output.

Rendering Gauges Copy Link

Use renderGauge() to render Radial and Linear Gauges.

const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide . renderGauge ( { options : { type : 'radial-gauge' , value : 75 , scale : { min : 0 , max : 100 } , } , width : 300 , height : 300 , } ) ;

See Radial Gauge and Linear Gauge for the full range of Gauge options.

Rendering Financial Charts Copy Link

Use renderFinancialChart() to render Financial Charts.

const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide . renderFinancialChart ( { options : { data : financialData , } , width : 800 , height : 500 , } ) ;

See Financial Charts for the full range of Financial Chart options.

Timeout Copy Link

By default, each render call times out after 30 seconds. Use the timeout option to adjust this limit.

const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide . render ( { timeout : 60000 , } ) ;

Increase the timeout for charts with large datasets or complex animations that need more time to settle. Decrease it in request handlers where fast failure is preferable to a long wait.

Image Format Copy Link

High-DPI Output Copy Link

Set pixelRatio to produce higher-resolution images suitable for Retina displays, print-quality PDFs, or any context where sharp text and crisp lines are important.

const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide . render ( { width : 200 , height : 150 , pixelRatio : 2 , } ) ;

The actual pixel dimensions of the output are width * pixelRatio by height * pixelRatio .

JPEG Output Copy Link

The default output format is PNG. Set format: 'jpeg' to produce JPEG images instead.

Use the quality option (0–100) to control JPEG compression. Lower values produce smaller files with more compression artefacts. This option has no effect on PNG output.

const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide . render ( { format : 'jpeg' , quality : 85 , } ) ;

Loading Custom Fonts Copy Link

The ag-charts-server-side does not fetch Google Fonts or other remote font resources automatically. Use the loadFonts() method to load custom fonts from local font files.

Font variants are detected automatically from the font file metadata. Register each variant under the same family name:

AgChartsServerSide . loadFonts ( [ { family : 'CustomFont' , path : '/path/to/CustomFont-Regular.ttf' } , { family : 'CustomFont' , path : '/path/to/CustomFont-Bold.ttf' } , { family : 'CustomFont' , path : '/path/to/CustomFont-Italic.ttf' } , ] ) ;

Special characters, extended Unicode, and non-Latin scripts may not render correctly unless their fonts are explicitly loaded.

Examples Copy Link

There are many use cases for server-side rendering. We recommend you take a look at those in our GitHub Codespaces.

Additionally, here are a few code examples to get you started.

Express.js Endpoint Copy Link

Serve chart images dynamically from an HTTP endpoint:

import express from 'express' ; import { AllEnterpriseModule , ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-charts-enterprise' ; import { AgChartsServerSide } from 'ag-charts-server-side' ; ModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ AllEnterpriseModule ] ) ; const app = express ( ) ; app . get ( '/chart.png' , async ( req , res ) => { const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide . render ( { options : { data : [ { category : 'Q1' , value : 10 } , { category : 'Q2' , value : 25 } , { category : 'Q3' , value : 15 } , { category : 'Q4' , value : 30 } , ] , series : [ { type : 'bar' , xKey : 'category' , yKey : 'value' } ] , } , width : 800 , height : 600 , } ) ; res . set ( 'Content-Type' , 'image/png' ) ; res . send ( buffer ) ; } ) ; app . listen ( 3000 ) ;

Saving to File Copy Link

Generate chart images during build steps or scheduled jobs:

import * as fs from 'fs' ; import { AllEnterpriseModule , ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-charts-enterprise' ; import { AgChartsServerSide } from 'ag-charts-server-side' ; ModuleRegistry . registerModules ( [ AllEnterpriseModule ] ) ; const charts = [ { name : 'sales' , data : salesData , series : [ { type : 'bar' , xKey : 'month' , yKey : 'revenue' } ] } , { name : 'users' , data : userData , series : [ { type : 'line' , xKey : 'month' , yKey : 'count' } ] } , ] ; for ( const chart of charts ) { const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide . render ( { options : { data : chart . data , series : chart . series } , width : 800 , height : 400 , } ) ; fs . writeFileSync ( ` output/ ${ chart . name } .png ` , buffer ) ; }

API Reference Copy Link