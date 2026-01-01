The
ag-charts-server-side package renders AG Charts to PNG and JPEG image buffers in Node.js, without the need for a browser. Use it to generate chart images for email reports, PDF documents, or API endpoints.
Try server-side rendering with zero setup in GitHub Codespaces.
Note that in Codespaces, the server URL will be a forwarded port URL (e.g.
https://<name>-3000.<domain>) rather than
localhost:3000.
Installation
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Install the
ag-charts-server-side package:
npm install ag-charts-server-side
yarn add ag-charts-server-side
Node.js 20.0.0 or later is required to run
ag-charts-server-side.
Module Registration
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Register chart modules before rendering any charts. This is typically done once at application startup.
import { AllEnterpriseModule, LicenseManager, ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-charts-enterprise';
LicenseManager.setLicenseKey('your-licence-key');
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([AllEnterpriseModule]);
See Module Registry for details on selecting specific modules to reduce bundle size.
Licensing
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Server-side rendering requires an AG Charts Enterprise licence.
See Upgrading to Enterprise for licence options, and Installing Your Licence Key for setup instructions.
Rendering
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AgChartsServerSide is the static entry point for all server-side rendering.
It exposes
render(),
renderGauge(), and
renderFinancialChart() methods, each returning a
Promise<Uint8Array> containing the image data.
Because there is no DOM container to derive dimensions from,
width and
height are required top-level options on every render call.
The
options property accepts all AG Charts options, excluding
container,
width, and
height.
Multiple render calls can safely be issued concurrently. The package serialises rendering internally to prevent global state conflicts.
Basic Rendering
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Use
render() to render all standard chart types. This method is the equivalent of the browser-based
AgCharts.create().
import * as fs from 'fs';
import { AllEnterpriseModule, ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-charts-enterprise';
import { AgChartsServerSide } from 'ag-charts-server-side';
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([AllEnterpriseModule]);
const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide.render({
options: {
data: [
{ category: 'Q1', value: 10 },
{ category: 'Q2', value: 25 },
{ category: 'Q3', value: 15 },
{ category: 'Q4', value: 30 },
],
series: [{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'category', yKey: 'value' }],
},
width: 400,
height: 300,
});
fs.writeFileSync('chart.png', buffer);
In this configuration:
optionscontains the chart configuration — the same structure used in browser rendering.
widthand
heightset the output image dimensions in pixels.
- The default output format is PNG. See Image Format for JPEG output.
Rendering Gauges
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Use
renderGauge() to render Radial and Linear Gauges.
const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide.renderGauge({
options: {
type: 'radial-gauge',
value: 75,
scale: { min: 0, max: 100 },
},
width: 300,
height: 300,
});
See Radial Gauge and Linear Gauge for the full range of Gauge options.
Rendering Financial Charts
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Use
renderFinancialChart() to render Financial Charts.
const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide.renderFinancialChart({
options: {
data: financialData,
},
width: 800,
height: 500,
});
See Financial Charts for the full range of Financial Chart options.
Timeout
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By default, each render call times out after 30 seconds. Use the
timeout option to adjust this limit.
const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide.render({
// ... chart options ...
timeout: 60000, // 60 seconds
});
Increase the timeout for charts with large datasets or complex animations that need more time to settle. Decrease it in request handlers where fast failure is preferable to a long wait.
Image Format
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High-DPI Output
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Set
pixelRatio to produce higher-resolution images suitable for Retina displays, print-quality PDFs, or any context where sharp text and crisp lines are important.
const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide.render({
// ... chart options ...
width: 200,
height: 150,
pixelRatio: 2,
});
The actual pixel dimensions of the output are
width * pixelRatio by
height * pixelRatio.
JPEG Output
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The default output format is PNG. Set
format: 'jpeg' to produce JPEG images instead.
Use the
quality option (0–100) to control JPEG compression. Lower values produce smaller files with more compression artefacts. This option has no effect on PNG output.
const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide.render({
// ... chart options ...
format: 'jpeg',
quality: 85,
});
Loading Custom Fonts
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The
ag-charts-server-side does not fetch Google Fonts or other remote font resources automatically. Use the
loadFonts() method to load custom fonts from local font files.
Font variants are detected automatically from the font file metadata. Register each variant under the same family name:
AgChartsServerSide.loadFonts([
{ family: 'CustomFont', path: '/path/to/CustomFont-Regular.ttf' },
{ family: 'CustomFont', path: '/path/to/CustomFont-Bold.ttf' },
{ family: 'CustomFont', path: '/path/to/CustomFont-Italic.ttf' },
]);
Special characters, extended Unicode, and non-Latin scripts may not render correctly unless their fonts are explicitly loaded.
Examples
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There are many use cases for server-side rendering. We recommend you take a look at those in our GitHub Codespaces.
Additionally, here are a few code examples to get you started.
Express.js Endpoint
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Serve chart images dynamically from an HTTP endpoint:
import express from 'express';
import { AllEnterpriseModule, ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-charts-enterprise';
import { AgChartsServerSide } from 'ag-charts-server-side';
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([AllEnterpriseModule]);
const app = express();
app.get('/chart.png', async (req, res) => {
const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide.render({
options: {
data: [
{ category: 'Q1', value: 10 },
{ category: 'Q2', value: 25 },
{ category: 'Q3', value: 15 },
{ category: 'Q4', value: 30 },
],
series: [{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'category', yKey: 'value' }],
},
width: 800,
height: 600,
});
res.set('Content-Type', 'image/png');
res.send(buffer);
});
app.listen(3000);
Saving to File
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Generate chart images during build steps or scheduled jobs:
import * as fs from 'fs';
import { AllEnterpriseModule, ModuleRegistry } from 'ag-charts-enterprise';
import { AgChartsServerSide } from 'ag-charts-server-side';
ModuleRegistry.registerModules([AllEnterpriseModule]);
const charts = [
{ name: 'sales', data: salesData, series: [{ type: 'bar', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'revenue' }] },
{ name: 'users', data: userData, series: [{ type: 'line', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'count' }] },
];
for (const chart of charts) {
const buffer = await AgChartsServerSide.render({
options: { data: chart.data, series: chart.series },
width: 800,
height: 400,
});
fs.writeFileSync(`output/${chart.name}.png`, buffer);
}