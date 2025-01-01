Style Segments allow customising the style of a series for defined ranges along an axis, making it easier to highlight thresholds, distinguish data ranges, or separate actual and predicted values.

Segmentation

The segmentation option takes a key to determine which axis to use, and a segments array for the styles.

series : [ { type : 'area' , yKey : 'variance' , xKey : 'date' , strokeWidth : 2 , fillOpacity : 0.3 , fill : 'green' , stroke : 'green' , segmentation : { key : 'y' , segments : [ { stop : 0 , fill : 'red' , stroke : 'red' , } , ] , } , } , ] ;

In this configuration:

The series fill and stroke are red when values fall below 0 on the y-axis.

The series fill and stroke are green when values are above 0 on the y-axis.

and are green when values are above 0 on the y-axis. Properties fillOpacity and strokeWidth not specified in the segment are inherited from the series.

Segmentation Key

Set segmentation.key: 'x' to segment along the xKey axis, or segmentation.key: 'y' to segment along the yKey axis.

series : [ { type : 'line' , xKey : 'date' , yKey : 'value' , segmentation : { key : 'x' , segments : [ { start : new Date ( '2025-01-01' ) , lineDash : [ 5 , 10 ] , } , ] , } , } , ] ;

In the example above:

The series uses a solid stroke for 2024 and a dashed stroke for 2025 to distinguish actual and forecast data.

Segments

Each segment in the segments array is defined by bounds and provides style overrides:

start / stop The axis range for the segment style to start and stop at. Omit start to begin at the axis minimum or the stop of the previous segment. Omit stop to end at the axis maximum or the start of the next segment.

Style properties These are the same styling keys available on the series, such as stroke and fill . Unspecified properties fall back to the main series options or defaults.



API Reference