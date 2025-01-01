Formatters make it easy to customise the text shown for data across all chart elements, such as series labels, tooltips, and axes.

The chart level formatter is a callback called by all textual elements displaying data-based text. It should return a string to display, or undefined to fallback to the next available option.

The parameters provided to the callback differ based on whether the text is coming from a Number, Date or Category domain.

These properties provide enough context and information to tailor the formatting to your specific needs across different chart elements and scenarios.

These include:

type - whether the value is coming from a category, number, or date domain. This should not be confused with the type of the value - use typeOf to determine that.

value - the raw value to be formatted.

source - the chart element, such as axes-label or tooltip .

property - the data visualisation property, such as x , y , size . These mirror the _Key properties.

context - the user provided Context Object.

Properties to tie the value to the series and data used, such as seriesId , boundSeries , domain , datum .

Date domains also include properties such as unit , step , epoch .

See the API Reference for a full list.

For ease of use, the formatter can also be an object keyed by property, providing a separate callback for each data visualisation property. This allows specifying a format for every place this property is used.

{ formatter : { x : ( params ) => { const formatter = params . unit === 'year' ? yearFormatter : dateFormatter ; return formatter . format ( params . value ) ; } , y : ( params ) => { return ` ${ magnitudeFormatter . format ( params . value ) } Mw ` ; } , size : ( params ) => { return deathsFormatter . format ( params . value ) ; } , label : ( params ) => { if ( params . source === 'series-label' ) return params . datum . flag ; } , } }

In this configuration:

x formats the x-axis values as a either a full date for the tooltip and crosshair, or year for the axis labels. It does this based on the unit value.

y formats the y-axis values as values on the Richter scale, with one decimal place of precision.

size formats the size values as a decimal number with no fractional digits.

label formats the label values removing additional information when it is a series label, otherwise returns the value as-is for the tooltip. It does this based on the source value.

The available properties are x , y , angle , radius , size , color , label , secondaryLabel , calloutLabel , and sectorLabel . These mirror the _Key properties

Each chart element has a formatter callback within its options, and these take precedence over the chart level formatter .

For example an axis label will be formatted as follows:

axes[].label.formatter - if provided and not returning undefined . Chart formatter - if provided and not returning undefined . AG Chart defaults.

Additionally, if only an axes[].label.formatter is provided in the chart, the tooltip and crosshair formats will inherit based on this.

A formatter can also be specified as a format string, which is a static string that represents a time or number format. This has less flexibility than the formatter function, but can be serialised.

{ formatter : { x : "%b %Y" , y : "$#{0>6.2f}" , } , }

Time Formats

Number Formats The format string for time axis labels may contain the following directives, which reflect Python's strftime specification. %a - Abbreviated weekday name.*

- Abbreviated weekday name.* %A - Full weekday name.*

- Full weekday name.* %b - Abbreviated month name.*

- Abbreviated month name.* %B - Full month name.*

- Full month name.* %c - Locale's date and time, such as %x , %X .*

- Locale's date and time, such as , .* %d - Zero-padded day of the month as a decimal number [01,31] .

- Zero-padded day of the month as a decimal number . %e - Space-padded day of the month as a decimal number [ 1,31] ; equivalent to %_d .

- Space-padded day of the month as a decimal number ; equivalent to . %f - Microseconds as a decimal number [000000,999999] .

- Microseconds as a decimal number . %H - Hour (24-hour clock) as a decimal number [00,23] .

- Hour (24-hour clock) as a decimal number . %I - Hour (12-hour clock) as a decimal number [01,12] .

- Hour (12-hour clock) as a decimal number . %j - Day of the year as a decimal number [001,366] .

- Day of the year as a decimal number . %m - Month as a decimal number [01,12] .

- Month as a decimal number . %M - Minute as a decimal number [00,59] .

- Minute as a decimal number . %L - Milliseconds as a decimal number [000,999] .

- Milliseconds as a decimal number . %p - AM or PM.*

- AM or PM.* %Q - Milliseconds since UNIX epoch.

- Milliseconds since UNIX epoch. %s - Seconds since UNIX epoch.

- Seconds since UNIX epoch. %S - Second as a decimal number [00,61] .

- Second as a decimal number . %u - Monday-based (ISO) weekday as a decimal number [1,7] .

- Monday-based (ISO) weekday as a decimal number . %U - Sunday-based week of the year as a decimal number [00,53] . Days preceding the first Sunday in the year in week 0

- Sunday-based week of the year as a decimal number . Days preceding the first Sunday in the year in week 0 %V - ISO 8601 week number of the year as a decimal number [01, 53] . Week 1 is the first week where four or more days fall within the new year.

- ISO 8601 week number of the year as a decimal number . Week 1 is the first week where four or more days fall within the new year. %w - Sunday-based weekday as a decimal number [0,6] .

- Sunday-based weekday as a decimal number . %W - Monday-based week of the year as a decimal number [00,53] . Days preceding the first Monday in the year are in week 0.

- Monday-based week of the year as a decimal number . Days preceding the first Monday in the year are in week 0. %x - Locale's date, such as %-m/%-d/%Y .*

- Locale's date, such as .* %X - Locale's time, such as %-I:%M:%S %p .*

- Locale's time, such as .* %y - Two-digit year as a decimal number [00,99] .

- Two-digit year as a decimal number . %Y - Full year as a decimal number.

- Full year as a decimal number. %Z - Time zone offset, such as -0700 , -07:00 , -07 , or Z .

- Time zone offset, such as , , , or . %% - A literal percent sign (%). Directives marked with an asterisk (*) may be affected by the locale definition. The % sign indicating a directive may be immediately followed by a padding modifier, otherwise no padding will be applied. 0 - zero-padding.

- zero-padding. _ - space-padding. The format string for number and log axis labels contain the following directives, which reflect Python's format specification. [[fill]align][sign][#][0][width][grouping_option][.precision][type] Where: fill - Can be any character.

- Can be any character. align : > - Forces the field to be right-aligned within the available space (default). <> - Forces the field to be left-aligned within the available space. ^ - Forces the field to be centred within the available space. = - Like >, but with any sign and symbol to the left of any padding.

: sign : - - Nothing for zero or positive, and a minus sign for negative (default). + - A plus sign for zero or positive and a minus sign for negative. ( - Nothing for zero or positive and parentheses for negative. - A space for zero or positive and a minus sign for negative.

: symbol : $ - The $ currency symbol. # - For binary, octal, or hexadecimal notation, prefix by 0b , 0o , or 0x , respectively.

: zero - The 0 option enables zero-padding. Implicitly sets fill to 0 and align to = .

- The option enables zero-padding. Implicitly sets to and to . width - The minimum field width. If not specified, this will be determined by the content.

- The minimum field width. If not specified, this will be determined by the content. comma - The group separator, such as a comma for thousands.

- The group separator, such as a comma for thousands. precision - For types f and % determines the number of digits after the decimal point, otherwise determines the number of significant digits. Defaults to 6 for all types, or 12 if no type is supplied. Ignored for integer types.

- For types and determines the number of digits after the decimal point, otherwise determines the number of significant digits. Defaults to 6 for all types, or 12 if no type is supplied. Ignored for integer types. ~ - Trims insignificant trailing zeros across all format types.

- Trims insignificant trailing zeros across all format types. type - Determines how the data should be presented: % - Multiply by 100, and display in decimal notation with a percent sign. b - Binary notation, rounded to integer. c - Display the integer as the corresponding unicode character. d - Decimal notation, rounded to integer. e - Exponent notation. f - Fixed point notation. g - Either decimal or exponent notation, rounded to significant digits. o - Octal notation, rounded to integer. p - Multiply by 100, round to significant digits, and then decimal notation with a percent sign. r - Decimal notation, rounded to significant digits. s - Decimal notation with a SI prefix, rounded to significant digits. x - Hexadecimal notation, using lower-case letters, rounded to integer. X - Hexadecimal notation, using upper-case letters, rounded to integer.

- Determines how the data should be presented: Formats should be wrapped with #{} if included within a string so that it's clear where the number format begins and ends. For example: I'm #{0>2.0f} years old .

