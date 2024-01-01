All the displayed text in AG Charts is customisable for the purposes of localisation.

This is done by providing locale information to charts for the required language. Either provide an object of key/value pairs via the localeText property, or provide a getLocaleText callback to hook charts up to your application's localisation.

We include a minimal internationalisation implementation and full set of American English translations, each of which can be replaced. The built-in internationalisation implementation is optimised for file size.

Provided Locales

The default language in charts is American English. However, we provide a number of translations that can be used as a starting point for commonly requested languages:

Locale BCP 47 Tag Import name Arabic (Egyptian) ar-EG AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_AR_EG Bulgarian bg-BG AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_BG_BG Chinese (Hong Kong) zh-HK AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_ZH_HK Chinese (Simplified) zh-CN AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_ZH_CN Chinese (Taiwan) zh-TW AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_ZH_TW Croatian hr-HR AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_HR_HR Czech cs-CZ AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_CS_CZ Danish da-DK AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_DA_DK Dutch nl-NL AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_NL_NL Finnish fi-FI AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_FI_FI French fr-FR AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_FR_FR German de-DE AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_DE_DE Greek el-GR AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_EL_GR Hebrew he-IL AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_HE_IL Hungarian hu-HU AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_HU_HU Italian it-IT AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_IT_IT Japanese ja-JP AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_JA_JP Korean ko-KR AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_KO_KR Norwegian (Bokmål) nb-NO AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_NB_NO Persian fa-IR AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_FA_IR Polish pl-PL AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_PL_PL Portuguese pt-PT AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_PT_PT Portuguese (Brazil) pt-BR AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_PT_BR Romanian ro-RO AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_RO_RO Slovak sk-SK AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_SK_SK Spanish es-ES AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_ES_ES Swedish sv-SE AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_SV_SE Turkish tr-TR AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_TR_TR Ukrainian uk-UA AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_UK_UA Urdu (Pakistan) ur-PK AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_UR_PK Vietnamese vi-VN AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_VI_VN

Translations are provided as a starting point and may contain errors. We recommend you audit these files before using them in production.

Installing a Locale

To change the locale, set the localeText property in locale options to one of the built-in locales.

Each built-in locale is available from the ag-charts-locale package, with each export defined in the table above.

The locale AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_EN_US is also exported from ag-charts-community / ag-charts-enterprise .

import { AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_FR_FR } from 'ag-charts-locale' ; { locale : { localeText : AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_FR_FR , } }

In the above example:

Hover over the zoom toolbar buttons to see the translated tooltips.

Right click on the series area to see the translated context menu options.

Click on the legend item to see the translated "no visible series" overlay.

If a locale is provided but is missing values, the default English values will be used for the missing values.

Customising Text Values

Overrides for individual translations can be done by applying overrides to an existing locale.

{ locale : { localeText : { ... AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_EN_US , toolbarZoomZoomOut : 'Zoom Out of the Chart' , toolbarZoomZoomIn : 'Zoom In to the Chart' , toolbarZoomPanLeft : 'Pan the Chart Left' , toolbarZoomPanRight : 'Pan the Chart Right' , toolbarZoomPanStart : 'Pan the Chart to the Start' , toolbarZoomPanEnd : 'Pan the Chart to the End' , toolbarZoomReset : 'Reset the Chart\'s Zoom' , contextMenuDownload : 'Save this Chart to My Computer' , contextMenuZoomToCursor : 'Zoom the Chart to Your Cursor' , contextMenuPanToCursor : 'Pan the Chart to Your Cursor' , } , } }

In this configuration, localeText is a dictionary mapping translation keys to the translated text.

Some translations have parameters, which can be included in the translation using '${value}' syntax. Provided strings should not use backticks.

Values can be formatted by appending a format style in square brackets, like '${value}[percent]' . The available formatters are [number] , [percent] , [date] , [time] , and [datetime] .

{ locale : { localeText : { ... AG_CHARTS_LOCALE_EN_US , ariaAnnounceChart : 'chart with ${seriesCount} series' , ariaValuePanRange : '${min}[percent] to ${max}[percent]' , } , } }

Please see All Built-In Translations for a full list of built-in translations.

Using External Frameworks

You can integrate the internationalisation framework using the getLocaleText option within the locale options.

{ locale : { getLocaleText ( { key , defaultValue , variables } ) { return internationalisationFramework . getLocaleText ( { key , defaultValue , variables } ) ; } } }

If you return undefined from this function, it will fall back to the default behaviour of using localeText with the default formatter.

Framework Integration Examples

FormatJS

I18Next import { createIntl } from '@formatjs/intl' ; const intl = createIntl ( { locale : 'fr-FR' , messages : { contextMenuDownload : 'Téléchargez une copie de ce tableau' , } , } ) ; AgCharts . create ( { locale : { getLocaleText ( { key , variables } ) { if ( ! intl . messages [ key ] ) { return undefined ; } return intl . formatMessage ( { id : key } , variables ) ; } , } , } ) ; import i18next from 'i18next' ; await i18next . init ( { lng : 'fr' , resources : { fr : { translation : { contextMenuDownload : 'Téléchargez une copie de ce tableau' , } , } , } , } ) ; AgCharts . create ( { locale : { getLocaleText ( { key , variables } ) { if ( ! i18next . exists ( key ) ) { return undefined ; } return i18next . t ( key , variables ) ; } , } , } ) ;

API Reference

Locale

All Built-In Translations