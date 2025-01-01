This page provides an overview of the differences between AG Charts Community and Enterprise, when to use each version, and how to access our free trial or purchase a licence.
Overview
AG Charts comes in two forms:
- AG Charts Community: Free for everyone, including production use - no licence required.
- AG Charts Enterprise: Requires a licence to use in production. Free to test locally, or request a trial to test in production.
All Enterprise features are marked with an (e) in our docs
Community Features
AG Charts Community contains all of the core features needed to build a chart, including:
Chart Essentials
Basic chart types, including line, bar, column, and pie charts.
Accessibility Support
Fully accessible charts with keyboard navigation and screen reader support.
Basic Interactivity
Highlight data items or entire series and add tooltips to provide extra contextual information.
Intuitive Data Handling
Handles your data in its existing format, no transformation required.
Themes and Styling
Customise backgrounds, layouts, overlays, and themes to match your brand.
Localisation
Support for 31 languages and integration with localisation engines.
Download API
Trigger browser-based image downloads of Charts in Base64 and PNG.
Event API
Listen to and respond to user interactions with Charts and Series.
Major Frameworks
Support for React, Angular and Vue, in addition to vanilla JavaScript.
Enterprise Features
AG Charts Enterprise contains advanced features, such as:
Advanced Chart Types
Access to 20+ additional chart types, including Range, Heatmap, Sankey and more.
Financial Charts
Build interactive financial charts with minimal configuration.
Animations
Control charts initial load and data update animations.
Advanced Interactivity
Context menus, crosshairs, navigator, zoom and chart synchronization.
Background Images
Add background images to charts for branding or context.
Dedicated Support
Priority support with guaranteed response times, bug fixes, and direct access to the AG Grid team.
See the Pricing page for a full feature comparison.
Enterprise Bundle
In addition to AG Charts Enterprise, we also offer an Enterprise Bundle licence, which provides access to both AG Charts Enterprise and AG Grid Enterprise (our Data Grid library), including Integrated Charts, which allows you to build Charts directly from the Data Grid. To learn more about AG Grid Enterprise, visit the AG Grid Community vs. Enterprise docs.
Test AG Charts Enterprise Features
You can test AG Charts Enterprise features locally without a licence key, just install and import the
ag-charts-enterprise package - you do not need to provide a licence key. When you do not have a licence key installed then AG Charts Enterprise will display a watermark and an error message in the console.
Request an Enterprise Bundle Trial Licence
If you would like to trial AG Charts Enterprise in a production environment, you can request a free trial licence key. The trial licence key will remove the watermark & console error message, and provide access to both AG Grid and AG Charts Enterprise.
Fill out the form below and we'll send you an Enterprise Bundle licence key, valid for two weeks:
Choosing the Right Version
AG Charts Community is an excellent choice if you need to create simple, yet appealing Charts. It is ideal for developers and organisations looking for a free, open-source solution.
AG Grid Enterprise is the preferred option for companies that need advanced functionality, dedicated support, and a flexible licensing model. It is suited for complex applications that demand high performance, extensive customisation, and large-scale data handling.
Enterprise Bundle is the best choice for organisations that require both AG Grid Enterprise and AG Charts Enterprise, or those who have advanced use-cases for Integrated Charting.
Support
AG Charts Community relies on community-driven support through GitHub and public forums.
AG Charts Enterprise provides dedicated support via Zendesk with guaranteed response times, bug fixes, and direct access to the AG Charts developers, who handle all support tickets. Support is also available during your free trial period.
Licencing
Both AG Charts Community and Enterprise are open source, however, AG Charts Community is available under the MIT licence and AG Charts Enterprise requires a commercial, EULA licence.
For more information, review our Licences on GitHub.
Pricing
Licences for AG Charts Enterprise are available on a per-developer, per-deployment basis. Licences are perpetual and come with 1 year of support and updates. For more information, see the Pricing page.
Next Steps
Install AG Charts Enterprise to start using our advanced features, or Get Started with AG Charts Community to explore the core functionality of our Charting library.