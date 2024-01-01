This section explains how to listen and respond to various chart and series events.

Series Event - nodeClick

Fired when this series' node is clicked. Depending on the type of series, a node can mean a bar or a pie sector, or a marker, such as a line or an area series marker. A node is typically associated with a single element from the data or series[].data array, unless the node represents an aggregation of values (e.g. histogram series bins).

Every nodeClick event contains:

The series the node belongs to.

the node belongs to. The piece of chart data or datum .

. The specific keys in that datum that were used to fetch the values represented by the clicked node.

Example: nodeClick Event

This example shows how the nodeClick event listener can be used to listen to column clicks. Notice the following:

Whenever a column is clicked, an alert message is shown with information about that column.

The event listener pulls extra information from the object containing the column's value and shows it in the alert dialog as well. In this case the breakdown of sales numbers by brand name.

Example: Toggling node's selected state

This example shows how the nodeClick event listener can be used to toggle each node's selected state in combination with a series[].marker.itemStyler :

Clicking a series marker toggles its rendering.

Series Event - nodeDoubleClick

Fired when this series' node is double clicked.

Every nodeDoubleClick event contains:

The series the node belongs to.

the node belongs to. The piece of chart data or datum .

. The specific keys in that datum that were used to fetch the values represented by the clicked node.

Example: nodeDoubleClick Event

This example shows how the nodeDoubleClick event listener can be used to listen to column double clicks.

Legend Events - legendItemClick and legendItemDoubleClick

The legendItemClick event can be used to listen to legend item clicks. A listener can be configured via legend.listeners.legendItemClick .

The event object passed to the listener includes:

The seriesId of the series associated with the legend item.

of the series associated with the legend item. The itemId , usually the yKey value for cartesian series.

, usually the value for cartesian series. enabled , whether the legend item is currently enabled or not.

For example, to show an alert message with the legendItemClick event contents when a legend item is clicked, the following listener can be configured:

legend : { listeners : { legendItemClick : ( { seriesId , itemId , enabled } : AgChartLegendClickEvent ) => { window . alert ( ` seriesId: ${ seriesId } , itemId: ${ itemId } , enabled: ${ enabled } ` ) ; } , } , }

Example: legendItemClick & legendItemDoubleClick Events

This example demonstrates:

When a legend item is clicked, a message is logged to the console with the legendItemClick event contents.

event contents. When a legend item is double clicked, a message is logged to the console with the legendItemDoubleClick event contents.

Chart Event - click and doubleClick

The click and doubleClick events are fired when any part of the chart is clicked or double clicked, respectively. When a user double clicks the click event will be fired on the first click, then both the click and doubleClick will be fired on the second click.

These events may be prevented by other clickable parts of the chart, such as series nodes and legend items.

Example: Single & Double Click Events

This example demonstrates:

When a blank area on a chart is clicked, a message is logged to the console.

When a blank area on a chart is double clicked, a different message is logged to the console.

Chart Event - seriesNodeClick

The seriesNodeClick event can be used to listen to nodeClick events of all series at once.

The contents of the event object passed to the listener will depend on the type of series the clicked node belongs to.

Example: seriesNodeClick Event

This example demonstrates:

Whenever a column or line marker is clicked, an alert message is shown with information about that series node.

The ID of the series that contains the clicked node is also logged.

Interaction Ranges

By default, the nodeClick event is only triggered when the user clicks exactly on a node. You can use the nodeClickRange option to instead define a range at which the event is triggered. This can be set to one of three values: 'nearest' , 'exact' or a number as a distance in pixels.

Example: Interaction range variations

This example shows the three different types of interaction range that are possible.

'exact' (default) will trigger the event if the user clicks exactly on a node.

(default) will trigger the event if the user clicks exactly on a node. 'nearest' will trigger the event for whichever node is nearest on the whole chart.

will trigger the event for whichever node is nearest on the whole chart. Given a number it will trigger the event when the click is made within that many pixels of a node.

