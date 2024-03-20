Search

ng-conf 2024 marked our 7th consecutive year as sponsors. This year our focus was on AG Charts, but, of course, we couldn't forget about the Grid where we've been working hard to significantly improve the performance in Angular. These improvements to the Grid performance were the result of in-depth research into profiling Angular apps and so we decided to share these profiling techniques in Stephen Cooper's talk: 'Perfecting your Profiling Skills'.March 20th, 2024
React Summit Amsterdam. We had the privilege of being premium sponsors once-again at React Summit Amsterdam. Drawing in over 10,000 developers (with 1,000+ of them in-person on the Friday) React Summit is the self-described 'Biggest React Conference Worldwide'. We certainly had that impression, with 100s of conversations at the booth, and a packed audience for Mana's talk: The Path to High-Performance Canvas Rendering.June 17th, 2024
React Advanced London. AG Grid is once again the top sponsor of React Advanced London, as we were in 2023. This event holds a special place in our hearts, given that London is where AG Grid was born. We look forward to seeing you there again later this year - keep an eye on this page more updates as we get closer to OctoberOctober 28th, 2024
React Summit US. Our last (but by no means least) event of 2024. It's still early stages yet, but we can confirm that we'll be sponsoring React Summit US again this year, following its successful inaugural event in 2023.November 13th, 2024

Showcase

Terminal Pro @ OpenBB
Terminal Pro @ OpenBB

A sleek graphical interface that is intuitive and fully customizable, making it easier for you to access and analyze financial information with ease.

Finance
React Admin
React Admin

A frontend Framework for building data-driven applications running on top of REST/GraphQL APIs, using TypeScript, React and Material Design.

Library
Cube
Cube

Cube is the semantic layer for building data applications. It helps data engineers and application developers access data from modern data stores, organize it into consistent definitions, and deliver it to every application.

Library
MLFlow
MLFlow

MLflow is a platform to streamline machine learning development, including tracking experiments, packaging code into reproducible runs, and sharing and deploying models.

ML / AI
Pinpoint
Pinpoint

Pinpoint is an APM (Application Performance Management) tool for large-scale distributed systems written in Java / PHP/PYTHON.

Windmill
Windmill

Open-source developer platform to turn scripts into workflows and UIs. Fastest workflow engine (5x vs Airflow). Open-source alternative to Airplane and Retool.

Platform
Prisma Studio
Prisma Studio

The easiest way to explore and manipulate your data in all of your Prisma projects.

Database
Tableflow
Tableflow

TableFlow is a data import platform for companies to collect and transform customer data.

Library

Tools & Extensions

AdapTable
AdapTable for AG Grid is a powerful extension for the market-leading AG Grid Data Grid. AdapTable extends the powerful functionality provided by AG Grid to enable you to build data management applications unparalleled in power and sophistication, with features not previously available.
Extension
Dash AG Grid
An AG Grid wrapper for Dash Python: a low-code framework for rapidly building data apps in Python.
Wrapper
Astro UXDS
Astro UXDS is a collection of guidelines, patterns and components for designing space-based user interface applications which provides a custom `Astro` theme for AG Grid.
Design System Theme

Media

The Path to High-Performance Canvas Rendering in React

An overview of the top 3 approaches you can apply to boost the rendering performance of HTML Canvas in your React application, based on the lessons we learned during the development of AG Charts.

