Community Podcasts and Publications featuring AG Grid
The Path to High-Performance Canvas Rendering in React
An overview of the top 3 approaches you can apply to boost the rendering performance of HTML Canvas in your React application, based on the lessons we learned during the development of AG Charts.
Podcasts
AG Grid & Figma - What's Awesome and What's ComingApril, 2024Diarmuid and Stephen come on the show to discuss AG Grid and their use of Figma to build out design systems and integrate it into their product development process. Come learn what a design system is, how AG Grid built one and how the company thinks about where and how design systems fit into their engineering team.
The Angular Plus Show|Brian Love|Diarmuid MacCormac & Stephen Cooper
AG Grid with Stephen Cooper on Web Rush #212December, 2022Stephen Cooper joins us to talk about AG Grid and his work helping developers figure out how best to use AG Grid in their projects. What are the pain points for using a grid? How do they determine sensible defaults? And advice for developers trying out AG Grid.
Web Rush|John Papa|Stephen Cooper & Niall Crosby
Async Angular Testing and Introducing AG ChartsJuly, 2022If you are testing an Angular application, then at some point, you will be required to test asynchronous behaviour. Today on the show, guests Stephen Cooper and Mona Peirov share about how you can validate your internal models with async Angular testing and integrate AG Charts into your workflows.
Adventures in Angular|Charles Wood|Stephen Cooper & Mana Peirov
AgGrid: From Open Source to Successful Business ft. Niall Crosby - JSJ 504October, 2021Niall Crosby, creator of AgGrid, joins the panel to discuss the journey from building an open source data grid used all over the world to providing support and enterprise features and running a successful business based on that same open source software.
JavaScript Jabber|AJ O'Neal|Niall Crosby
Bootstrapping a Successful StartupMay, 2021Join the panelists of the Angular Show as we have the opportunity to spend some time with Niall Crosby, the founder, and CEO of AG Grid. Niall shares with us the story of how he got started building AG Grid, some of the early decisions he made, and how he was able to bootstrap and launch a successful startup.
The Angular Plus Show|Brian Love|Niall Crosby
Blogs
Read article →
Introducing AG Charts Enterprise
Learn about the background of AG Charts, how we arrived where we are today, and what you can expect from our brand-new enterprise product.
Read article →
Whats New in AG Grid 32
What's New in AG Grid 32 - Rich Select Editor Multi Select, 15% Reduced Bundle Size, Localisation in 20+ languages, and more
Read article →
What's New in AG Charts 10
What's New in AG Charts 10 - Financial Charts, Sankey & Chord Series, Smooth & Step Line Styles, and Localisation in 20+ languages
Read article →
Building New Themes for AG Grid with our Figma Design System
See how easy our Figma Design System makes it to create and customise themes for AG Grid.