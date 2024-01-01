Learn about creating and updating charts in more detail.
Creating and Updating Charts
AgChartOptions are supplied to the AG Charts component, and mutations of the options trigger an update of the chart configuration.
See the Options Reference for more detail about the
AgChartOptions structure.
The following example demonstrates both create and update cases:
- Definition of an
optionsobject used to create the initial chart state.
- Buttons that invoke mutations of the
optionsand trigger update of the chart state.
Destroying Charts
Charts are automatically destroyed when the AG Charts component is removed from the DOM.