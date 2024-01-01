A Legend aids in matching visual elements in the chart to their corresponding series or data categories.
A Legend is made up of multiple 'items', each of which consists of a 'marker' and a 'label'.
By default, a Legend is displayed below all charts containing more than one series. This can be changed by using the
legend.enabled property.
Layout
Position
The default position of a Legend is below the chart. However, this can be changed with the
position property.
legend: {
position: 'bottom', // 'top', 'right', 'left',
}
Notice that when you change the legend position in the example above:
- The size and position of the chart changes to accommodate the Legend within the container.
- The default
orientationof the Legend changes.
- A
verticalorientation - with the items arranged in columns - is used when the Legend is positioned to
rightor
left.
- A
horizontalorientation - with the items arranged in rows - is used when the Legend is positioned to
topor
bottom.
- A
Size
By default, the overall width and height of the Legend will be a percentage of the chart's width and height.
The Legend width and height can be constrained using the
legend.maxWidth and
legend.maxHeight properties. The Legend will always contain at least one row or column of items.
Padding
It is possible to add padding between and within the Legend items.
legend: {
item: {
maxWidth: 130,
paddingX: 32,
paddingY: 8,
marker: {
padding: 8,
}
}
}
Series Stroke
The Legend item includes a line, representing the stroke style of the series. Use
showSeriesStroke to disable this.
legend: {
item: {
showSeriesStroke: false,
},
}
In this configuration:
- The stroke styling of the series is shown as a line in the Legend item.
- Legend item markers are only shown if the series has markers enabled.
Pagination
If the Legend items don't fit within the size constraints, the items are paginated and the pagination component is displayed.
In this example
legend.maxWidth and
legend.maxHeight are used to constrain the size of the Legend and force pagination.
Use
legend.pagination to customise the styling of the pagination label and buttons. See the API Reference for more details.
Customisation
Labels
It is possible to customise the label style using the
legend.item.label options, and the displayed text by using
legend.item.label.formatter function.
legend: {
item: {
label: {
fontSize: 14,
fontFamily: 'Papyrus',
color: 'red',
maxLength: 12,
formatter: ({value}) => value == "Coal" ? value + " *" : value
},
},
}
See the API Reference for more details.
Markers
The look of the Legend markers is based on the styling of the series that they represent. It is possible to override this behaviour and set the
size,
stroke and
shape of the
legend.item.marker.
legend: {
item: {
showSeriesStroke: true,
marker: {
size: 20,
strokeWidth: 3,
shape: 'diamond', // 'circle', 'square', 'cross', 'plus', 'triangle'
},
},
}
Line
The look of the Legend item lines is based on the styling of the series that they represent. It is possible to override this behaviour and set the
strokeWidth and
length of the
legend.item.line.
legend: {
item: {
showSeriesStroke: true,
line: {
strokeWidth: 4,
length: 40, //20 for the marker and 10 on each side
},
},
}
Series Visibility Toggling
By default, when a Legend item is clicked, the visibility of the series associated with that item will be toggled. This allows the users to control which series are displayed in the chart by clicking on Legend items.
Additionally, when a Legend item is double clicked, the chart will show that series only. Double clicking again will show all of the series.
Pie series sectors do not toggle when a Legend item is double clicked.
To disable series toggling on Legend item click or double click, set the
legend.toggleSeries property to
false.
legend: {
toggleSeries: false,
}
To prevent the last visible series from being hidden, use the
preventHidingAll option.
legend: {
preventHidingAll: true,
}
The
legendItemClick and
legendItemDoubleClick events can be used to listen to Legend item clicks and double clicks, respectively. For more information see Legend Events.
In this scenario, both the listener and the item toggle behaviour will occur. In the above example, clicking or double clicking a Legend item will toggle the series visibility as well as logging a message to the browser console via a
legendItemClick event.