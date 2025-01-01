Font options include font family, size, weight, and style.

Font Options

Each chart element has font options, including fontFamily , fontSize and fontWeight . See API Options for more details.

Font Theme Parameters

The font options for the whole chart can be set once, by using theme parameters.

Extended Syntax for Font Families

Font families can accept the following value types:

Syntax Description string A CSS font-family value, such as 'Arial, sans-serif' . { googleFont: 'IBM Plex Sans' } A Google font. You must load the font or ask the chart to load it for you, see Loading Google Fonts below. ['Arial', 'sans-serif'] An array of fonts. Each item can be a string font name or a { googleFont: "..." } object. The browser will attempt to use the first font and fall back to later fonts if the first one fails to load or is not available on the host system.

Loading Google Fonts

To prevent potential licensing and privacy implications, the chart will not load Google fonts unless requested to.

If you want to use Google fonts, you should either:

Set the chart's loadGoogleFonts option to true and use the { googleFont: "..." } object for the chart to load the font from Google's CDN.

option to and use the object for the chart to load the font from Google's CDN. Load the font yourself using a @font-face rule in your application's CSS.

If the font has not been loaded through either of the above methods, the theme will fall back to the most appropriate font available on the system.

