A Linear Gauge presents a single data point within a predefined range along a scale. The data is represented by a bar indicating the value.
Simple Linear Gauge
To create a Linear Gauge, use the
createGauge API with the type
linear-gauge.
const options = {
type: 'linear-gauge',
container: document.getElementById('myChart'),
value: 80,
scale: {
min: 0,
max: 100,
},
};
AgCharts.createGauge(options);
In this configuration:
valueis the value displayed by the gauge.
scale.mindefines the minimum value of the scale.
scale.maxdefines the maximum value of the scale.
- The data is represented by a coloured bar displayed over a grey scale.
Horizontal Linear Gauge
To create a Horizontal Linear Gauge, set
direction: 'horizontal'.
{
direction: 'horizontal',
}
Customisation
Thickness
{
thickness: 100;
bar: {
thickness: 50;
}
}
In the above configuration:
- The thickness of the scale is specified as 100 pixels.
- The thickness of the bar is specified as 50 pixels.
- It is also possible to use
thicknessRatioto specify the width of the bar as a proportion of the scale.
Segmentation
To split the gauge into segments, set
segmentation.enabled to
true.
{
segmentation: {
enabled: true,
interval: {
count: 4
},
spacing: 2,
},
}
In this configuration:
segmentation.intervalspecifies how the gauge is segmented. Available options are:
step- segments the gauge at a fixed interval.
count- segments the gauge a fixed number of times.
values- segments the gauge at specific scale values.
spacingdefines the spacing between each segment.
Corner Radius
{
cornerRadius: 99,
cornerMode: 'container',
}
In this configuration:
cornerRadiusspecifies the amount of curvature applied to each corner.
cornerModecan be set to
containerto apply rounded corners only to the start and end of the gauge, or
itemfor all visual items within the gauge.
Colour Options
Single Colour
Both the bar and scale can be displayed using a solid fill.
{
scale: {
fill: '#f5f6fa',
},
bar: {
fill: '#4cd137',
},
}
Multiple Colours
Multiple colours can be specified using the
fills property.
{
bar: {
fills: [{ color: '#00a8ff' }, { color: '#9c88ff' }, { color: '#e84118' }],
fillMode: 'discrete',
},
}
In this configuration:
fillsspecifies an array of colours to use to fill the bar.
fillModecan be set to
continuousfor a gradient, or
discreteto use blocks of solid colours.
The default behaviour is to space out the colours evenly. This can be customised by using colour stops.
Colour Stops
{
bar: {
fills: [
{ color: '#E84118', stop: 35 },
{ color: '#FBC531', stop: 45 },
{ color: '#4CD137', stop: 55 },
{ color: '#FBC531', stop: 65 },
{ color: '#E84118' },
],
fillMode: 'discrete',
},
}
In this configuration:
- Each colour stops at the
stopvalue, and the next colour begins at that point.
- If no
stopis provided, the fills will be distributed equally.
- The last colour is used until the end of the scale or bar.
- Both
discreteand
continuousmodes can be used with colour stops.
Targets
Gauges often display targets or thresholds to provide context to the displayed data value. These can be added using the
targets configuration array.
{
targets: [
{
value: 70,
text: 'Average',
},
],
}
In this configuration:
valueis the position for the target marker.
textis an optional string for the target label.
Customisation
{
targets: [
{
value: 30,
shape: 'triangle',
placement: 'before',
fill: 'white',
strokeWidth: 2,
spacing: 8,
},
{
value: 75,
placement: 'after',
shape: 'triangle',
fill: 'white',
strokeWidth: 2,
spacing: 8,
},
{
value: 90,
placement: 'middle',
shape: 'circle',
fill: 'white',
strokeWidth: 2,
spacing: 8,
},
],
}
In this configuration:
shapeis a marker shape.
placementindicates the relative placement to the gauge - either
before,
after, or
middle.
sizeis the size of the marker, in pixels.
spacingis spacing from the edge of the gauge to the marker. Ignored when
placementis
middle.
Bullet Series
The Linear Gauge is used to create a Bullet Series.
{
type: "linear-gauge",
//...
thickness: 50,
value: 50,
scale: {
min: 0,
max: 100,
fills: [{ color: "#A6A6A5" }, { color: "#BFBFBF" }, { color: "#D9D9D9" }],
fillMode: "discrete",
},
bar: {
thickness: 25,
fill: "black",
},
targets: [
{
value: 60,
shape: "line",
size: 20,
placement: "middle",
strokeWidth: 2
},
],
}
In the above configuration:
- The bar
thicknessis set to less that the gauge thickness.
- The scale has a number of
fillsand a
fillModeof
discrete.
- The target has
lineshape with a
strokeWidthof 2 and is placed in the
middle.