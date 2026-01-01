Range Controls allow the user to easily navigate to specific time periods and ranges along the chart timeline.

Enabling Range Controls Copy Link

Set ranges.enabled to true to display range control buttons.

{ ranges : { enabled : true } , }

In this example:

Clicking a range button updates the visible range to the corresponding time period.

Time periods are calculated from the end of the axis domain. For example, '1 M' shows the last month of data.

Range controls are commonly used alongside Zoom and Navigator for a complete navigation experience.

Financial Charts also include range controls - see Financial Charts - Range Buttons.

Position Copy Link

Use the position property to change where the range buttons are displayed. The default is 'top-right' .

{ ranges : { position : 'bottom-left' , } , }

In this example:

Use the dropdown to select different positions for the range buttons.

Available positions are: 'top-left' , 'top' , 'top-right' , 'bottom-left' , 'bottom' , 'bottom-right' .

Custom Ranges Copy Link

Override the default buttons by providing a buttons array. Each button has a label , and a value that determines the range.

{ ranges : { buttons : [ { label : '6 Months' , value : 6 * 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 } , { label : '1 Year' , value : 365 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 } , { label : 'H1 2023' , value : [ new Date ( 2023 , 0 , 1 ) , new Date ( 2023 , 6 , 1 ) ] } , { label : 'All Data' , value : undefined } , ] , } , }

The value property accepts:

Calendar Interval - An AgTimeInterval or AgTimeIntervalUnit for calendar-aware ranges on time axes.

or for calendar-aware ranges on time axes. Number - A duration in milliseconds for time axes, or a numeric offset for number axes.

Pair - A Number, Date or undefined array [start, end] defining an absolute range.

array defining an absolute range. Function - A function that receives the data domain and current visible window, and returns a new range.

undefined - Resets the zoom to show all data or the initial zoom range.

Calendar Intervals Copy Link

Use AgTimeInterval or AgTimeIntervalUnit values for calendar-aware ranges that handle variable-length months and years correctly.

{ ranges : { buttons : [ { label : '1 Month' , value : 'month' } , { label : '3 Months' , value : { unit : 'month' , step : 3 } } , { label : '1 Year' , value : 'year' } , { label : 'All Data' , value : undefined } , ] , } , }

Calendar intervals account for varying month lengths rather than using a fixed number of milliseconds. For example, '1 Month' from 31 March navigates back to 28 February.

See Time Intervals for more details.

Window-Relative Functions Copy Link

For full control, provide a function that receives the data domain and current visible window, and returns a new range.

{ ranges : { buttons : [ { label : 'Last 1M' , value : ( _start , _end , _windowStart , windowEnd ) => { const month = 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; return [ Number ( windowEnd ) - month , windowEnd ] ; } , } , { label : '1M Centre' , value : ( _start , _end , windowStart , windowEnd ) => { const mid = ( Number ( windowStart ) + Number ( windowEnd ) ) / 2 ; const halfMonth = ( 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ) / 2 ; return [ mid - halfMonth , mid + halfMonth ] ; } , } , { label : '< 1M' , value : ( _start , _end , windowStart , windowEnd ) => { const month = 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ; return [ Number ( windowStart ) - month , Number ( windowEnd ) - month ] ; } , } , { label : 'All' , value : undefined } , ] , } , }

Use the Navigator to zoom into the middle of the data, then try the buttons:

'Last 1M' and 'Last 3M' - Shows the last 1 or 3 months from the right edge of the current window.

'1M Centre' and '3M Centre' - Zooms to 1 or 3 months centred on the midpoint of the current window.

'< 1M' and '1M >' - Pan the entire window one month backward or forward.

The function receives:

start and end - The full data domain bounds.

and - The full data domain bounds. windowStart and windowEnd - The currently visible range.

and - The currently visible range. source - Indicates what triggered the function call. As the function is also called to determine whether the button should be disabled, this allows differentiation.

Appearance Copy Link

Out-of-Range Buttons Copy Link

When buttons specify ranges that exceed the data bounds, they are disabled by default. Set enableOutOfRange to true to keep them enabled.

{ ranges : { enableOutOfRange : true , } , }

In this example:

The data only spans 3 months, so the '6 Months', 'YTD', and '1 Year' buttons are disabled by default.

The 'All' button is always enabled.

Individual buttons can use the enabled property within their definition to force enable or disable states.

Responsive Dropdown Copy Link

When the chart is too narrow for all buttons, they automatically collapse into a dropdown.

{ ranges : { dropdown : { visible : 'auto' } , } , }

Control this behaviour with the dropdown.visible property.

In this example:

Select the different options and use the resize handle to see how the buttons respond when the chart width is reduced. 'auto' (default) - Switches to dropdown when buttons exceed available space. 'always' - Always shows a dropdown. 'never' - Never collapses to dropdown; buttons may overflow.



Styling Copy Link

Customise the appearance of range buttons using styling properties on the ranges options object.

{ ranges : { fill : '#6366f1' , cornerRadius : 8 , textColor : '#ffffff' , stroke : '#4f46e5' , active : { fill : '#16a34a' , textColor : '#ffffff' , stroke : '#15803d' , } , hover : { fill : '#ea580c' , textColor : '#ffffff' , stroke : '#c2410c' , } , disabled : { fill : '#e5e7eb' , textColor : '#9ca3af' , stroke : '#d1d5db' , } , } , }

In this example:

Default - Purple fill. The idle state for buttons that are not active, hovered, or disabled.

Active - Green fill. Click a button to see this state.

Hover - Orange fill. Hover over a button to see this state.

Disabled - Light grey fill with muted text. The '1 Year' button shows this state as the data only spans 6 months.

Button and dropdown styling inherit from the top level options, but can be overridden with the button and dropdown objects.

API Reference Copy Link