This page provides an overview of axis configuration in AG Charts, including automatic axis selection, customisation basics, and how to bind axes to series.
Automatic Axis Selection
In most cases, AG Charts will automatically select an appropriate axis type based on the data and series type used in the chart.
This automatic selection removes the need for explicit axis configuration in many scenarios.
Customising Axes
Axes are referenced using a dictionary of axis definitions, where each axis is identified by a key. The default keys are
x and
y for cartesian axes, or
radius and
angle for polar axes.
Only the configured chart axes and options must be provided. It is recommended to provide the
type to allow type-checking and improved options validation. When using Secondary Axes, it is recommended to specify
position to prevent ambiguity.
{
axes: {
x: {
type: 'category',
label: { fontSize: 15 },
},
y: {
type: 'number',
title: { text: 'Sales (USD)' },
},
},
}
In this example:
- The axes are using the default
xand
ykeys, and are automatically linked to the series.
- The
xaxis is customised with a larger font size, and the
yaxis is customised with a title.
- All other axis options use the defaults.
Secondary and Named Axes
While
x and
y are the default axis keys for cartesian charts, you can define axes with custom keys. This allows for creating secondary axes or using more descriptive names for readability.
For detailed information on creating and configuring secondary axes, see the Secondary Axes page.
Polar Axes
For radial and polar charts, the angle and radius axes replace the traditional x and y axes. These use the
angle and
radius keys by default.
{
axes: {
angle: {
type: 'angle-category',
},
radius: {
type: 'radius-number',
},
},
}
Refer to the individual series documentation such as Radar Area or Radial Bar, for specific axis configuration details.
Customisation
For a comprehensive list of all axis configuration options, see the Axis Types API Reference.