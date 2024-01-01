Learn how to create Financial Charts with minimal configuration and customisations.
Default Configuration
Financial Charts come pre-configured with built-in features – just add your data to produce the chart shown above.
import { AgCharts, AgFinancialChartOptions } from "ag-charts-enterprise";
import { getData } from "./data";
const options: AgFinancialChartOptions = {
container: document.getElementById("myChart"),
data: getData(),
};
const chart = AgCharts.createFinancialChart(options);
This snippet assumes the supplied data includes 'date', 'open', 'high', 'low', 'close' and 'volume' (optional) keys.
For custom data keys, map your data properties to the appropriate AgFinancialChartOptions keys:
dateKey: key for the date values.
openKey: key for the open values.
highKey: key for the high values.
lowKey: key for the low values.
closeKey: key for the close values.
volumeKey: key for the volume values (optional).
Customisation
Chart Features
Financial Chart features can be enabled or disabled via the following properties:
const options: AgFinancialChartOptions = {
// ...
navigator: false, // disabled by default
toolbar: true,
rangeButtons: true,
volume: true,
statusBar: true,
zoom: true,
};
In this configuration:
navigator: Enables the mini chart navigator for easy dataset navigation.
toolbar: Shows the Toolbar.
rangeButtons: Provides range buttons for navigating different time periods.
volume: Displays volume data on the chart.
statusBar: Shows a status bar at the top of the chart when hovering over the chart series.
zoom: Enables zoom functionality for detailed analysis of the data.
Chart Types
End users can use the Chart Type Selection Tool to choose a series type for visualising the data. However, this can also be done programmatically.
The default chart type is
candlestick. To use a different chart type, set the
chartType property.
const options: AgFinancialChartOptions = {
// ...
chartType: 'line', // Set to line
};
The following chart types are supported:
candlestick,
hollow-candlestick,
ohlc,
line,
step-line,
hlc,
high-low.
Chart Styling
Use the
theme property in
AgFinancialChartOptions to customise chart styles.
const options: AgFinancialChartOptions = {
// ...
theme: {
palette: {
up: { fill: "#F3A93C", stroke: "#A8492D" },
down: { fill: "#1A00F4", stroke: "#75FBFD" }
},
},
};
In this configuration:
palette: Specifies custom colours.
up: Colours for "rising values"
down: Colours for "falling values"
For additional customisation, use Theme Override Options in the
theme option.
Financial Charts use the
ag-financial and
ag-financial-dark themes.