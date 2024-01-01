Range Buttons allow the user to easily navigate to specific time periods and ranges along the chart timeline.
Range Buttons
The Range Buttons are enabled by default for Financial Charts. To hide them, set the
rangeButtons chart option to
false.
Custom Buttons
It is possible to override the default buttons by providing an array of button objects.
Custom buttons can be defined through the
toolbar.ranges options object.
toolbar: {
ranges: {
enabled: true,
buttons: [
{
label: "6 Months",
value: 6 * MONTH,
},
{
label: "12 Months",
value: 12 * MONTH,
},
{
label: 'February',
value: [new Date(2023, 1, 1), new Date(2023, 2, 1)],
id: 'February'
},
{
label: "All Data",
value: (start, end) => [start, end],
id: 'All Data'
},
],
},
},
In this configuration:
labelspecifies the text displayed on the button.
valuedetermines the time range the button applies:
- For "6 Months" and "12 Months", it sets the range to the past 6 or 12 months, respectively.
- For "February", it sets the range to February 2023, from February 1 to March 1.
- For "All Data", it dynamically sets the range to include all available data from the start to the end date.