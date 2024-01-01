A Range Area Series represents data ranges using a shaded area between high and low data values. This series type is often used to show variations or trends in data over a specified time.
Simple Range Area
The Range Area Series is created using the
range-area series type.
series: [
{
type: 'range-area',
xKey: 'date',
yLowKey: 'flatsAndMaisonettes',
yHighKey: 'detachedHouses',
},
],
The
yLowKey and
yHighKey are used to retrieve the range of values for the Y axis.
Multiple Range Area Series
Multiple Range Area Series can be combined into a single chart.
series: [
{
type: 'range-area',
xKey: 'date',
yLowKey: 'flatsAndMaisonettes',
yHighKey: 'terracedHouses',
xName: 'Date',
yName: 'Flats & Terraced',
yLowName: 'Flats & Maisonettes',
yHighName: 'Terraced',
},
{
type: 'range-area',
xKey: 'date',
yLowKey: 'semiDetachedHouses',
yHighKey: 'detachedHouses',
xName: 'Date',
yName: 'Semi-detached & Detached',
yLowName: 'Semi-detached',
yHighName: 'Detached',
},
],
In this configuration:
yNameis used to control the text displayed in the legend.
yLowName,
yHighNameand
xNameare used to control the text displayed in the tooltip.
Missing Data
The series handles missing or invalid data based on the presence or validity of
xKey,
yLowKey and
yHighKey values in the data object.
- Data points with a
yLowKeyor
yHighKeyvalue of positive or negative
Infinity,
null,
undefinedor
NaNwill be rendered as a gap in the range.
- Set
connectMissingData: trueto draw a connecting area between points either side of a missing section.
- Data points with invalid
xKeyvalues will be ignored.
Customisation
Series markers and labels can be enabled using the
marker and
label options.
series: [
{
// ...
marker: {
size: 7,
},
label: {
padding: 17,
formatter: ({ itemId, value }) => {
return `${itemId === 'low' ? 'L' : 'H'}: ${value.toFixed(0)}`;
}
},
},
],
In this configuration:
- Markers have been enabled using the
markeroptions object.
- The
yHighKeyand
yLowKeyvalues for each data point are presented as labels via the
labeloptions.
- The
label.formatterfunction uses the
itemIdfrom the params object to distinguish whether the label is a
lowor
highvalue.