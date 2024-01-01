Initial Load

Switch between the different series types below to see their initial load animations. Toggling items in the legend will also animate the series in and out.

A data update animation is split into three sequential phases — remove, update then add, which can be observed for different series types in this example:

Duration

You can use the duration option to specify the length of all animations in milliseconds.

For an initial load, this is simply the duration of the whole animation.

For a data update, the duration is the total time of all three animation phases together — remove, update then add.

animation : { duration : 500 , }

In this example, click a duration then change the series type to see the initial load animation.

API Reference