The Map Line Series visualises geographic lines, such as roads or flight paths, with the ability to vary width and colour to represent data values.
Simple Map Lines
To create a Map Line Series, use the
map-line series type and provide data and topology. These can be provided in either the chart or series objects.
A Map Line Series should be combined with a Map Shape Background Series.
data: data,
topology: topology,
series: [
{
type: "map-shape-background",
topology: backgroundTopology,
},
{
type: "map-line",
idKey: "name",
},
],
In this configuration:
- Both the
topologyand
datafor the
map-lineseries are provided on the chart level.
idKeydefines the property key in the data that will be matched against the property value in the topology. See Connecting Data to Topology for more details.
- The
map-shape-backgroundseries has its topology defined on the series level.
- The
map-shape-backgroundseries is rendered behind the
map-lineseries due to their order in the series array.
Colour Scale
To colour the lines based on the magnitude of the data, use
colorKey.
series: [
{
type: 'map-line',
idKey: 'name',
colorKey: 'dailyVehicles',
colorName: 'Daily Vehicles'
},
],
In this configuration:
colorKeyis set to 'dailyVehicles', which supplies numerical values for the Colour Scale.
colorNameis optional and configures the display name reflected in Tooltips.
See Colour Range and Gradient Legend for more details about customising these features.
Proportional Line Width
To vary the width of the line to denote the magnitude of the data values use
sizeKey,
strokeWidth and
maxStrokeWidth.
series: [
{
type: 'map-line',
idKey: 'name',
sizeKey: 'dailyVehicles',
sizeName: 'Daily Vehicles',
strokeWidth: 1,
maxStrokeWidth: 3,
},
],
In this configuration:
sizeKeyis set to 'dailyVehicles', which supplies numerical values for the size scale.
sizeNameis optional and configures the display name reflected in Tooltips.
strokeWidthis used for the smallest value in the size scale.
maxStrokeWidthis used for the largest value in the size scale.
Background Lines
The Map Line Background Series displays all the lines of a topology without requiring any data.
This can be useful to provide context for other series.
series: [
{
type: 'map-line-background',
topology: backgroundTopology,
},
// ...
],
As this is a background series rather than a data series, many normal series behaviours are disabled - including interactivity and appearing in the legend.