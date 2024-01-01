A Funnel Series illustrates how a value changes during a process, with a line representing the value at each stage and filled areas denoting the change between them.

Simple Cone Funnel

To create a Cone Funnel Series, use the cone-funnel series type.

series : [ { type : 'cone-funnel' , stageKey : 'group' , valueKey : 'value' } , ] ,

In this configuration:

stageKey defines the stages which are used for the the lines of the cone funnel.

defines the stages which are used for the the lines of the cone funnel. valueKey provides the numerical values which determine the width of line.

Horizontal Cone Funnel

To create a horizontal Cone Funnel Series, set the direction to horizontal .

{ direction : 'horizontal' , }

Customisation

{ fills : [ "#5090DC" , "#FFA03A" , "#459D55" ] , }

In this configuration:

The fills for each drop off area are defined in the fills array.

array. The Cone Funnel series is reversed by providing the data items in the reverse order.

