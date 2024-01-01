An OHLC Series shows open and close data with horizontal tick lines, and high and low ranges with a vertical line.

Simple OHLC

To create an OHLC Series, use the ohlc series type.

series : [ { type : 'ohlc' , xKey : 'date' , lowKey : 'low' , openKey : 'open' , closeKey : 'close' , highKey : 'high' , } , ] ,

In this configuration:

xKey sets the ohlc's x value.

sets the ohlc's x value. lowKey maps to the low/min value.

maps to the low/min value. openKey maps to the open value.

maps to the open value. closeKey maps to the close value.

maps to the close value. highKey maps to the high/max value.

Customisation

Series items are customised via the item configuration object.

Data items with a closing value higher than the opening value are considered as up , and those with a closing value lower than the opening value are down .

The properties item.up and item.down control the display of rising and falling series items.

series : [ { type : 'ohlc' , item : { up : { stroke : '#45ba45' , strokeWidth : 2 , } , down : { stroke : '#ba4545' , strokeWidth : 2 , } , } , } , ] ,

