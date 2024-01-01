Search

An OHLC Series shows open and close data with horizontal tick lines, and high and low ranges with a vertical line.

Simple OHLC

To create an OHLC Series, use the ohlc series type.

series: [
    {
        type: 'ohlc',
        xKey: 'date',
        lowKey: 'low',
        openKey: 'open',
        closeKey: 'close',
        highKey: 'high',
    },
],

In this configuration:

  • xKey sets the ohlc's x value.
  • lowKey maps to the low/min value.
  • openKey maps to the open value.
  • closeKey maps to the close value.
  • highKey maps to the high/max value.

Customisation

Series items are customised via the item configuration object.

Data items with a closing value higher than the opening value are considered as up, and those with a closing value lower than the opening value are down.

The properties item.up and item.down control the display of rising and falling series items.

series: [
    {
        type: 'ohlc',
        // ...
        item: {
            up: {
                stroke: '#45ba45',
                strokeWidth: 2,
            },
            down: {
                stroke: '#ba4545',
                strokeWidth: 2,
            },
        },
    },
],

