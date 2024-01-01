A Chord Series visualises movement or change between different items, using nodes and links.

Simple Chord

To create a Chord Series, use the chord series type.

series : [ { type : 'chord' , fromKey : 'from' , toKey : 'to' , sizeKey : 'size' , } , ] ,

In this configuration:

fromKey defines the start node of each link.

defines the start node of each link. toKey defines the end node of each link.

defines the end node of each link. sizeKey defines the size of each link.

Customisation

Node Style

The styling of all nodes can be customised using the node property.

series : [ { type : 'sankey' , fromKey : 'from' , toKey : 'to' , sizeKey : 'size' , node : { fill : '#34495e' , stroke : '#2c3e50' , strokeWidth : 2 , } , } , ] ,

Link Style

The styling of all links can be customised using the link property.

series : [ { type : 'sankey' , fromKey : 'from' , toKey : 'to' , sizeKey : 'size' , link : { fill : '#34495e' , fillOpacity : 0.25 , stroke : '#2c3e50' , strokeWidth : 1 , strokeOpacity : 0.25 , } , } , ] ,

