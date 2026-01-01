AG Charts supports right-to-left (RTL) text direction for languages such as Arabic, Persian, and Hebrew.

The RTL option handles text within the data elements and controls the visual direction of the chart.

To change the language of chart UI elements see Localisation.

Enabling RTL Copy Link

Set enableRtl: true to enable right-to-left layout for the chart.

{ enableRtl : true , }

AG Charts can also detect RTL automatically from the dir="rtl" attribute set on the chart container or any of its ancestor elements. When the dir attribute is present, enableRtl does not need to be set explicitly.

Example: RTL and Localisation Copy Link

Use the language dropdown to switch between English (LTR), Arabic, Persian, and Hebrew.

In this example:

The enableRtl option is used to enable right-to-left layout.

option is used to enable right-to-left layout. The localeText option is used for localisation.

option is used for localisation. All bidirectional text is rendered correctly.

The RTL text in the title and subtitle wrap and truncate on the left.

The legend layout is mirrored as is the series order in the chart.

The tooltip and context menu layout are mirrored.

Axis Layout Copy Link

The axis positions and directions are not changed in RTL mode. If required, users should manually set Axis Placement and reverse options explicitly.

API Reference Copy Link