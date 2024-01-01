There are some options to display custom HTML over a chart.
Missing Data Overlay
Sometimes end-users can be confused if a chart doesn't have any content. To help them understand that no data has been supplied, a message is displayed over the chart area.
No Visible Series Overlay
A message is also displayed when all series are hidden:
Loading Data Overlay
When using Async Zoom, a loading data animation is shown while waiting for a response.
Customisation
Text
These messages can be customised through
overlays:
overlays: {
loading: {
text: 'Some custom loading message',
},
noData: {
text: 'Some custom noData message',
},
noVisibleSeries: {
text: 'Some custom noVisibleSeries message',
},
},
Custom Overlay
If finer grained control is required, a renderer can be provided to allow full customisation:
overlays: {
noData: {
renderer: () => '<em>Custom message for <strong>missing data</strong></em>'
},
},
Custom Loading Spinner
overlays: {
loading: {
renderer: () => {
const container = document.createElement('div');
// ... styles
const spinner = document.createElement('div');
// ... styles
const animation = document.createElement('style');
// ... keyframes
container.append(spinner, animation);
return container;
},
},
},