Cross Lines are lines or shaded areas in a chart that denote additional information or thresholds, making them useful for data analysis.
Adding Cross Lines
To add a Cross Line at a specific data value on an axis, use the
crossLines property in the
axis options.
A Cross Line can either be a
line or a
range, and multiple Cross Lines can be added to a single axis.
axes: [
{
position: 'left',
type: 'number',
crossLines: [
{
type: 'line',
value: 11,
},
],
},
{
position: 'bottom',
type: 'category',
crossLines: [
{
type: 'range',
range: ['Jun', 'Sep'],
},
],
},
],
In this configuration:
- A
lineis displayed on the vertical axis at value 11.
- A
rangeis displayed on the horizontal axis between June and September.
- The
valueor
rangevalues should be the same types as those displayed in the axis.
Customising Cross Lines
crossLines: [
{
type: 'range',
range: [new Date(2019, 4, 1), new Date(2019, 6, 1)],
strokeWidth: 0,
fill: '#7290C4',
fillOpacity: 0.4,
label: {
text: 'Price Peak',
position: 'top',
fontSize: 14,
},
},
],
In this configuration:
- Properties such as
stroke,
strokeWidth, and
fillare used to customise the Cross Line.
- A label is added, customised and positioned in relation to the Cross Line.
Polar Axes Cross Lines
Cross Lines are also available for Polar Axes. These have the same configuration as the Cartesian Cross Lines.
axes: [
{
type: 'angle-category',
shape: 'circle',
crossLines: [
{
type: 'range',
range: ['Technical Skills', 'Communication'],
label: {
text: 'Valuable Skills',
},
},
],
},
{
type: 'radius-number',
shape: 'circle',
crossLines: [
{
type: 'line',
stroke: 'red',
value: 6,
label: {
text: 'Minimal\nRequirement',
positionAngle: 180,
},
},
],
},
],