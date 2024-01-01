A Box Plot Series, also known as a Box-and-Whisker Plot, visually summarises a dataset's distribution through its median and quartiles.
Simple Box Plot
To create a Box Plot Series, use the
box-plot series type.
series: [
{
type: 'box-plot',
yName: 'Salary Range',
xKey: 'role',
minKey: 'min',
q1Key: 'q1',
medianKey: 'median',
q3Key: 'q3',
maxKey: 'max',
},
],
In this configuration:
yNamespecifies the tooltip title.
xKeysets the box plot's category.
minKeymaps to the minimum value.
q1Keymaps to the first quartile (Q1).
medianKeymaps to the median.
q3Keymaps to the third quartile (Q3).
maxKeymaps to the maximum value.
Note the default orientation of a Box Plot is vertical.
Horizontal Box Plot
To show a Horizontal Box Plot, set
direction: 'horizontal'.
series: [
{
type: 'box-plot',
direction: 'horizontal',
xKey: 'department',
// ...
},
],
Note that the
xKey specifies the category values, regardless of series orientation.
Customisation
Box Plot whiskers and caps typically inherit series styles but can be individually customised. Here, the
whisker and
cap properties are used to customise whisker line styles and cap length.
series: [
{
type: 'box-plot',
// Other series options...
whisker: {
stroke: '#098a89',
strokeWidth: 3,
lineDash: [2, 1],
},
cap: {
lengthRatio: 0.8, // 80% of bar's width (default is 0.5)
},
},
],
Box Plot With Outliers
Box plots are commonly paired with outliers to offer a more comprehensive view of the data. This is easily achieved by combining a Box Plot Series with a Scatter Series, as shown below:
series: [
{
data: boxPlotData,
type: 'box-plot',
// ...
},
{
data: outliersData,
type: 'scatter',
// ...
},
],