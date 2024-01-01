Learn how to create Financial Charts with minimal configuration and customisations.

Default Configuration

Financial Charts come pre-configured with built-in features – just add your data to produce the chart shown above.

import React , { useState } from "react" ; import { createRoot } from "react-dom/client" ; import { AgFinancialCharts } from "ag-charts-react" ; import { AgFinancialChartOptions } from "ag-charts-enterprise" ; import { getData } from "./data" ; import "ag-charts-enterprise" ; const ChartExample = ( ) => { const [ options , setOptions ] = useState < AgFinancialChartOptions > ( { data : getData ( ) , } ); return < AgFinancialCharts options = { options as any } /> ; }; const root = createRoot(document.getElementById("root")!); root.render( < ChartExample /> );

This snippet assumes the supplied data includes 'date', 'open', 'high', 'low', 'close' and 'volume' (optional) keys.

For custom data keys, map your data properties to the appropriate AgFinancialChartOptions keys:

dateKey: key for the date values.

openKey: key for the open values.

highKey: key for the high values.

lowKey: key for the low values.

closeKey: key for the close values.

volumeKey: key for the volume values (optional).

Customisation

Chart Features

Financial Chart features can be enabled or disabled via the following properties:

const options : AgFinancialChartOptions = { navigator : false , toolbar : true , rangeButtons : true , volume : true , statusBar : true , zoom : true , } ;

In this configuration:

navigator: Enables the mini chart navigator for easy dataset navigation.

toolbar: Shows the Toolbar.

rangeButtons: Provides range buttons for navigating different time periods.

volume: Displays volume data on the chart.

statusBar: Shows a status bar at the top of the chart when hovering over the chart series.

zoom: Enables zoom functionality for detailed analysis of the data.

Chart Types

End users can use the Chart Type Selection Tool to choose a series type for visualising the data. However, this can also be done programmatically.

The default chart type is candlestick . To use a different chart type, set the chartType property.

const options : AgFinancialChartOptions = { chartType : 'line' , } ;

The following chart types are supported:

candlestick , hollow-candlestick , ohlc , line , step-line , hlc , high-low .

Chart Styling

Use the theme property in AgFinancialChartOptions to customise chart styles.

const options : AgFinancialChartOptions = { theme : { palette : { up : { fill : "#F3A93C" , stroke : "#A8492D" } , down : { fill : "#1A00F4" , stroke : "#75FBFD" } } , } , } ;

In this configuration:

palette: Specifies custom colours.
up: Colours for "rising values"
down: Colours for "falling values"

: Specifies custom colours.

For additional customisation, use Theme Override Options in the theme option.

Financial Charts use the ag-financial and ag-financial-dark themes.

