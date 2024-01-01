The Map Shape Series visualises data representing geographic areas such as countries, using colours to denote distinct series or the magnitude of the values.
Simple Map Shapes
To create a Map Shape Series, use the
map-shape series type and provide data and topology. These can be provided in either the chart or series objects.
topology: topology,
series: [
{
type: 'map-shape',
data: pacific,
idKey: 'name',
title: 'Pacific'
},
// ...
],
legend: {
enabled: true,
}
In this example:
- The
topologyis provided once on the chart level, and the
datais provided in each series.
idKeydefines the property key in the data that will be matched against the property value in the topology. See Connecting Data to Topology for more details.
titleprovides a name for the series, and is used in the Legend and Tooltips.
Colour Scale
To colour the shapes based on the magnitude of the data, use
colorKey.
series: [
{
type: 'map-shape',
idKey: 'name',
colorKey: 'gdp',
},
],
In this configuration:
colorKeyis set to 'gdp', which supplies numerical values for the Colour Scale.
See Colour Range and Gradient Legend for more details about customising these features.
Labels
series: [
{
type: 'map-shape',
idKey: 'name',
labelKey: 'code',
},
],
In this configuration:
labelKeydefines what will appear as the title for each tile.
See Label options for options for handling long labels.
Background Shapes
The Map Shape Background Series displays all the shapes of a topology without requiring any data.
This can be useful to show disabled Map Shape Series when toggled off in the legend, or to provide context to Map Line Series and Map Marker Series.
topology,
series: [
{
type: 'map-shape-background',
},
// ...
],
As this is a background series rather than a data series, many normal series behaviours are disabled - including interactivity and appearing in the legend.