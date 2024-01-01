Error Bars visually represent the variability or uncertainty of data, indicating the range within which data values might fall.

Single Error Bars

This example adds Error Bars to a Bar Series using the errorBar series option:

series : [ { type : 'bar' , xKey : 'month' , yKey : 'dividends' , errorBar : { yLowerKey : 'lowerCI' , yUpperKey : 'upperCI' , } , } , ] ,

In this configuration:

errorBar.yLowerKey maps to the lower bound of the confidence interval.

maps to the lower bound of the confidence interval. errorBar.yUpperKey maps to the upper bound of the confidence interval.

Error Bars are only supported in Bar, Line and Scatter series.

Double Error Bars

This example adds Double Error Bars to a Line Series using the errorBar series option:

series : [ { type : 'line' , xKey : 'expiry' , yKey : 'price' , errorBar : { xLowerKey : 'expiryLo' , xUpperKey : 'expiryHi' , yLowerKey : 'priceLo' , yUpperKey : 'priceHi' , } , tooltip : { renderer : customTooltipRenderer } , } , ] ,

In this configuration:

errorBar.xLowerKey and errorBar.xUpperKey denote the x-axis bounds.

and denote the x-axis bounds. errorBar.yLowerKey and errorBar.yUpperKey denote the y-axis bounds.

A custom Tooltip is also provided to the series tooltip option to display the x and y axis bounds. The X & Y keys and names are available to the renderer when Error Bars are enabled.

Double Error Bars require the x-axis to be a Number Axis, limiting them to Line and Scatter series.

Customisation

This example shows different Error Bar Cap and Whiskers customisations:

errorBar : { stroke : 'pink' , strokeWidth : 2 , cap : { stroke : 'red' , strokeWidth : 4 , length : 25 , } , } ,

The Cap length can also be customised as a ratio relative to series shape using lengthRatio .

The default Cap length is determined based on the type of series: For Line and Scatter series, it defaults to the Marker size.

For Vertical Bar series, it defaults to 30% of the bar width.

For Horizontal Bar series, it defaults to half of the bar height.

Stylers can also be used for customisation using the errorBar.itemStyler property. The params object includes properties from the Series and Error Bars.

