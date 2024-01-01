A Radial Bar Series, also called Circular Bar, visualises data through rectangular bars arranged along a polar axis.
Simple Radial Bar
To create a Radial Bar Series, use the
radial-bar series type.
series: [
{ type: 'radial-bar', radiusKey: 'quarter', angleKey: 'software', angleName: 'Software' },
{ type: 'radial-bar', radiusKey: 'quarter', angleKey: 'hardware', angleName: 'Hardware' },
{ type: 'radial-bar', radiusKey: 'quarter', angleKey: 'services', angleName: 'Services' },
],
In this configuration:
radiusKeyis set to 'quarter', which is the shared category for the Radius Axis.
angleKeyspecifies the numerical datasets, 'software', 'hardware' and 'services', for the Angle Axis.
angleNamelabels each series, such as 'Software', 'Hardware' and 'Services'.
Stacked Radial Bar
In a Stacked Radial Bar chart, bars are horizontally stacked within each category to represent a cumulative total, allowing analysis of both single data points and overall category totals.
To stack bars in a Radial Bar Series, enable the
stacked series property.
series: [
{ type: 'radial-bar', radiusKey: 'quarter', angleKey: 'software', stacked: true },
{ type: 'radial-bar', radiusKey: 'quarter', angleKey: 'hardware', stacked: true },
{ type: 'radial-bar', radiusKey: 'quarter', angleKey: 'services', stacked: true },
],
Customisation
Inner Radius
The inner radius can be used to create a 'donut' effect.
This is changed via the
innerRadiusRatio option on the Radius Category Axis.
axes: [
{ type: 'angle-number' },
{ type: 'radius-category' innerRadiusRatio: 0.3 },
],
Any value between
0 and
1 will set the inner radius as a proportion of the overall radius.
Category Padding
The following options are used to control the padding between different elements on the Radius Axis:
paddingInner: Gap between bar groups, ranges from
0(no gap) to
1(maximum spacing).
groupPaddingInner: Spacing within a group, ranges from
0(bars touching) to
1(widest gap).
axes: [
{ type: 'angle-number', groupPaddingInner: 0.5, paddingInner: 0.5 },
{ type: 'radius-category', groupPaddingInner: 0.5, paddingInner: 0.5, paddingOuter: 0.25 },
],
Axis Label Orientation
To change Angle Axis Label orientation, use the
label.orientation property with these options:
fixed: Labels have fixed orientation (default).
parallel: Labels align parallel to the axis.
perpendicular: Labels align perpendicular to the axis.
The following configuration changes the orientation of the Axis Labels to
parallel :
axes: [
{
type: 'angle-number',
label: {
orientation: 'parallel',
},
},
{ type: 'radius-category' },
],
Axis Angles
To change Angle Axis circumference, use the
startAngle and
endAngle properties. To change the Radius Axis start angle, use
positionAngle property.
axes: [
{
type: 'angle-number',
startAngle: 270,
endAngle: 450,
},
{
type: 'radius-category',
positionAngle: 270,
},
],