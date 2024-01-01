A Donut Series has all the benefits of a Pie Series and allows displaying multiple datasets in a single chart.
Simple Donut
To create a Donut Series, use the
donut series type and specify an
innerRadiusRatio.
series: [
{
type: 'donut',
calloutLabelKey: 'asset',
angleKey: 'amount',
innerRadiusRatio: 0.7,
},
],
The
innerRadiusRatio should be a value between
0 and
1 and defines the radius of the inner circle as a ratio of the outer radius of the chart.
Inner Labels
The
innerLabels property can be used to put several lines of text in the space inside a Donut Series.
The colour of the centre area can be changed by using
innerCircle.
series: [
{
// ...
innerLabels: [
{
text: 'Total Investment',
fontWeight: 'bold',
},
{
text: '$100,000',
spacing: 4,
fontSize: 48,
color: 'green',
},
],
innerCircle: {
fill: '#c9fdc9',
},
},
],
Multiple Donuts
To render multiple Donut Series in a single chart without overlapping, set an
outerRadiusRatio in conjunction with an
innerRadiusRatio.
series: [
{
// outer series
// ...
outerRadiusRatio: 1, // the default
innerRadiusRatio: 0.9,
title: { text: 'Previous Year', showInLegend: true },
},
{
// inner series
// ...
outerRadiusRatio: 0.6,
innerRadiusRatio: 0.2,
title: { text: 'Current Year', showInLegend: true },
},
],
In the above configuration:
- The difference of
0.3between the
innerRadiusRatioof the outer series and the
outerRadiusRatioof the inner series determines the size of the gap between the outer and inner series.
- The difference between
outerRadiusRatioand
innerRadiusRatiofor each series determines the thickness of the ring for that series.
- The
titleprovided for each series is displayed above the Donut Series if there is space.
- Using
showInLegenddisplays the title within the legend item, allowing differentiation between the two series within the legend.
Shared Legend
Providing a matching
legendItemKey allows synchronising of legend items across multiple Donut Series. When a legend item is clicked, all items with a matching
legendItemKey are toggled.
series: [
{
// ...
calloutLabelKey: 'asset',
legendItemKey: 'asset',
},
{
// ...
legendItemKey: 'asset',
showInLegend: false,
},
],
Using
showInLegend: false for the second series, ensures that there are no duplicate legend items.