This section describes how to change the fills and borders of chart elements.

In the above example:

  • A border is drawn around the series area with a corner radius and no padding.
  • A border, fill and corner radius are applied to the Legend, with padding between the border and items provided as a single number.
  • A border, fill and corner radius are applied to the series labels and axis labels with padding defined for each of the top, right, bottom and left.

Fills Copy Link 

label: {
    color: '#333', //font colour
    fill: '#badaff', // fill colour
    fillOpacity: 0.8,
}

See Series Fills for details of the available fills types, including patterns and gradients.

Borders Copy Link 

border: {
    enabled: true,
    stroke: '#2c79d5',
    strokeWidth: 1,
},

Padding Copy Link

Padding can be defined as a single number to be applied to all sides of the element, or as an object with values for top, right, bottom and left.

padding: 4; //padding of 4px on all sides

padding: {
    top: 4,
    right: 6,
    bottom: 2,
    left: 6
},

API Reference Copy Link