This section describes how to change the fills and borders of chart elements.

In the above example:

A border is drawn around the series area with a corner radius and no padding.

A border, fill and corner radius are applied to the Legend, with padding between the border and items provided as a single number.

A border, fill and corner radius are applied to the series labels and axis labels with padding defined for each of the top, right, bottom and left.

Fills

label : { color : '#333' , fill : '#badaff' , fillOpacity : 0.8 , }

See Series Fills for details of the available fills types, including patterns and gradients.

Borders

border : { enabled : true , stroke : '#2c79d5' , strokeWidth : 1 , } ,

Padding

Padding can be defined as a single number to be applied to all sides of the element, or as an object with values for top , right , bottom and left .

padding : 4 ;

padding : { top : 4 , right : 6 , bottom : 2 , left : 6 } ,

API Reference