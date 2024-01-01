A Candlestick Series shows open and close data with bars, and high and low data with wicks.
Simple Candlestick
To create a Candlestick Series, use the
candlestick series type.
series: [
{
type: 'candlestick',
xKey: 'date',
lowKey: 'low',
openKey: 'open',
closeKey: 'close',
highKey: 'high',
},
],
In this configuration:
xKeysets the candlestick's x value.
lowKeymaps to the low/min value.
openKeymaps to the open value.
closeKeymaps to the close value.
highKeymaps to the high/max value.
Customisation
Series items are customised via the
item configuration object.
Data items with a closing value higher than the opening value are considered as
up, and those with a closing value lower than the opening value are
down.
The properties
item.up and
item.down control the display of rising and falling series items.
Candlestick wicks inherit series item styles but can be individually customised. Here, the
wick property on
item.up and
item.down is used to customise the wick line styles of the rising and falling candlestick items.
series: [
{
type: 'candlestick',
// ...
item: {
up: {
fill: 'transparent',
stroke: '#5090dc',
wick: {
strokeWidth: 2,
},
},
down: {
fill: '#5090dc',
stroke: '#5090dc',
wick: {
strokeWidth: 2,
},
},
},
},
],