An Organisation Chart displays hierarchical relationships between people, departments, or entities as a tree of connected cards.
Simple Organisation Chart
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The Org Chart is designed to display a single series and is created using the
organization series type.
The data passed in should be an array of nodes, with each node containing a unique identifier field, and a second field that references the identifier of its parent node. The root node should have a
null value for its
parentId.
{
series: [
{
type: 'organization',
idKey: 'id',
parentIdKey: 'parentId',
node: {
title: { key: 'name' },
subtitle: { key: 'job' },
image: { key: 'avatar' },
labels: [{ key: 'location' }],
},
},
],
}
In this configuration:
idKeyand
parentIdKeydefine parent-child relationships. These default to
'id'and
'parentId'respectively.
titleand
subtitledisplay the primary and secondary card text with the values from the provided data fields. The keys default to
'title'and
'subtitle'respectively.
imagedisplays an image sourced from the data field specified by
key. The key defaults to
'image'.
labelsallow adding additional text rows below the subtitle, each mapping a data field via
key.
Text
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Each node can display a
title,
subtitle as well as an array of
labels.
{
series: [
{
type: 'organization',
node: {
image: { key: 'avatar', position: 'left', height: 50, width: 50 },
title: { key: 'name', textAlign: 'left', fontSize: 16 },
subtitle: { key: 'job', textAlign: 'left', fontStyle: 'italic' },
labels: [
{ key: 'location', textAlign: 'left' },
{
key: 'status',
textAlign: 'right',
itemStyler: ({ datum }) => ({
fill: datum.status === 'Remote' ? '#fff3e0' : '#e8f5e9',
stroke: datum.status === 'Remote' ? '#ff9800' : '#4caf50',
color: datum.status === 'Remote' ? '#e65100' : '#2e7d32',
cornerRadius: 8,
padding: 4,
fontWeight: 'bold',
}),
},
],
},
},
],
}
In this configuration:
titleand
subtitledisplay the primary and secondary text with their own
key,
textAlign, and font styles.
labelsis an array with each entry mapping a data field to a label stacked vertically below the subtitle.
- An
itemStyleris used to add a pill-style background to the 'status' label, with the fill and stroke colour determined by the label value.
See the API Reference for the available styling options for each text element.
Image
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Each node can display an optional image by referencing a data field containing an image URL.
{
series: [
{
type: 'organization',
node: {
image: {
key: 'avatar',
cornerRadius: 25,
width: 50,
height: 50,
position: 'left',
},
},
},
],
}
In this configuration:
keymaps to a data field containing an image URL.
positionplaces the image within the card (
'top',
'bottom',
'left', or
'right').
- The image position dictates the layout of the text within the card.
widthand
heightcontrol the image dimensions.
cornerRadiusrounds the image corners, allowing rounded rectangles or circles.
Customisation
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Node Styling
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{
series: [
{
type: 'organization',
node: {
width: 180,
cornerRadius: 12,
itemStyler: ({ datum }) => {
if (datum.department === 'Executive')
return { fill: '#e3f2fd', stroke: '#1565C0', strokeWidth: 2 };
if (datum.department === 'Technology')
return { fill: '#e8f5e9', stroke: '#2e7d32', strokeWidth: 2 };
if (datum.department === 'Operations')
return { fill: '#fff3e0', stroke: '#e65100', strokeWidth: 2 };
},
},
},
],
}
In this configuration:
- The
widthoption is used to set the card dimensions. This causes text wrapping when the content exceeds the available space.
cornerRadiusrounds the card corners.
- Each department is assigned a specific colour by using the
itemStylercallback based on the
departmentfield in the data.
See the API Reference for the full list of available styling options.
Connectors
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Connectors are the lines drawn between parent and child nodes and are configured via the
link property.
{
series: [
{
type: 'organization',
link: {
stroke: '#ff8833',
strokeWidth: 2,
lineDash: [8, 2],
interpolation: { type: 'step', cornerRadius: 8 },
itemStyler: ({ fromDatum }) => {
if (fromDatum.department === 'Technology') {
return { stroke: '#00994d' };
} else if (fromDatum.job === 'CEO') {
return { stroke: '#006f9b', strokeWidth: 4, lineDash: [] };
}
},
},
},
],
}
In this configuration:
interpolation.cornerRadiusrounds the corners of each step.
lineDashsets a dashed line pattern.
link.itemStylerstyles connectors per-relationship, receiving
fromDatum(parent) and
toDatum(child).
Expander
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The expander is the button displayed on nodes with children, used to collapse and expand subtrees. Its appearance can be customised via the
expander property.
{
series: [
{
type: 'organization',
expander: {
cornerRadius: 25,
strokeWidth: 2,
padding: 15,
text: { fontSize: 18, fontWeight: 'bold', color: 'red' },
itemStyler: ({ datum }) => {
if (datum.department === 'Technology') return { fill: '#e8f5e9', stroke: '#2e7d32' };
if (datum.department === 'Operations') return { fill: '#fff3e0', stroke: '#e65100' };
},
},
},
],
}
In this configuration:
cornerRadius,
strokeWidth, and
paddingcontrol the button shape and border.
textoptions control the text appearance.
expander.itemStylerprovides per-node styling based on the department.
Node Spacing
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Three spacing properties control the gaps between nodes. These values apply at the leaf level, with higher levels in the hierarchy deriving their spacing from these.
{
series: [
{
type: 'organization',
innerSpacing: 20,
outerSpacing: 40,
verticalSpacing: 52,
},
],
}
In this configuration:
innerSpacingis the horizontal gap between sibling nodes, such as the gap between 'Lawrence Martinez' and 'Eric Jensen'.
outerSpacingis the horizontal gap between cousin nodes, such as the gap between 'Justin Contreras' and 'Lawrence Martinez'.
verticalSpacingis the vertical gap between parent and child rows.
Interactivity
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Collapse and Expand
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Nodes with children can be collapsed and expanded by clicking the expander button. They can also be controlled programmatically.
{
initialState: {
collapsed: ['Lawrence Martinez', 'Eric Jensen'],
},
series: [{ type: 'organization' }],
}
In this example:
- The subtrees under 'Lawrence Martinez' and 'Eric Jensen' will start in a collapsed state. This uses the
initialState.collapsedproperty to specify which subtrees start collapsed.
- To read or update the collapsed state at runtime, use
getState()and
setState(). The
collapsedarray contains the identifiers of all currently collapsed nodes.
See the State page for the full state management API.
Zoom
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Organisation Charts have zoom and pan enabled by default. Scroll to zoom in and out, and click and drag the background to pan across the hierarchy.
See the Zoom page for the full range of zoom options.
Accessibility
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Organisation Charts support full keyboard navigation using arrow keys, Enter to toggle expand/collapse as well as screen reader support.
See Accessibility for details.