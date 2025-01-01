AG Charts implements touch and multi-touch support, enabling interactivity across all devices.

Touch Options

All interactivity is available via touch input.

For example:

Single Finger Touch Dragging

By default, Single Finger Touch Drag events are handled like mouse drag events. To change the input handling behaviour of these events, use touch.dragAction .

touch : { dragAction : 'none' , }

In this example:

dragAction: 'none' disables the chart's Single Finger input handling, scrolling the entire page.

disables the chart's Single Finger input handling, scrolling the entire page. dragAction: 'drag' emulates mouse dragging, updating the view's pan.

emulates mouse dragging, updating the view's pan. dragAction: 'hover' emulates mouse movements, updating the tooltip & highlighted node.

