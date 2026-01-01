What's New
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See the release post for feature highlights of what's new in this version.
Users of integrated charting on AG Grid, should refer to this migration guide when upgrading to AG Grid 35.3.
Breaking Changes
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There are no breaking changes in AG Charts version 13.3.
Behaviour Changes
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There are no behaviour changes in AG Charts version 13.3.
Removal of Deprecated APIs
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There are no deprecated APIs removed in AG Charts version 13.3.
Deprecations
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Deprecations
colorRange is deprecated on the following series types. Use
colorScale.fills instead.
AgHeatmapSeriesOptions.colorRange
AgSunburstSeriesThemeableOptions.colorRange
AgTreemapSeriesThemeableOptions.colorRange
AgMapMarkerSeriesThemeableOptions.colorRange
AgMapShapeSeriesThemeableOptions.colorRange
Changes List Copy Link
See the full list of changes in the AG Charts 13.3 changelog.