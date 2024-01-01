Add Vue Charts and Vue Graphs to your application in 60 seconds.

Your First Vue Chart

Add AG Charts to your application in these steps:

1. Install

Install the AG Charts Vue library:

NPM

Yarn npm install ag-charts-vue3 yarn add ag-charts-vue3

2. Import the Vue Chart

< template > < ag-charts :options = " options " > </ ag-charts > </ template > < script > import { ref } from 'vue' ; import { AgCharts } from 'ag-charts-vue3' ; export default { name : 'App' , components : { 'ag-charts' : AgCharts , } , setup ( ) { } , } ; </ script >

3. Define Chart Data and Series

< template > < ag-charts :options = " options " > </ ag-charts > </ template > < script > setup ( ) { const options = ref ( { data : [ { month : 'Jan' , avgTemp : 2.3 , iceCreamSales : 162000 } , { month : 'Mar' , avgTemp : 6.3 , iceCreamSales : 302000 } , { month : 'May' , avgTemp : 16.2 , iceCreamSales : 800000 } , { month : 'Jul' , avgTemp : 22.8 , iceCreamSales : 1254000 } , { month : 'Sep' , avgTemp : 14.5 , iceCreamSales : 950000 } , { month : 'Nov' , avgTemp : 8.9 , iceCreamSales : 200000 } , ] , series : [ { type : 'bar' , xKey : 'month' , yKey : 'iceCreamSales' } ] , } ) ; return { options , } ; } , </ script >

4. Vue Chart Component

< template > < ag-charts :options = " options " > </ ag-charts > </ template >

5. Running the Vue Chart

Below is a live example of the application running. Click </> Code to see the code.

To live-edit the code, open the example in CodeSandbox or Plunker using the buttons to the lower-right.

Next Steps