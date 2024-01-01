A combination chart combines two or more series types allowing for flexible data visualisations. They are ideal for making visual comparisons of different sets of data in a single chart.
Combination Series Types
It is possible to create Combination Charts using the following series types:
bar,
line,
area,
scatter and
bubble.
The
type property must be specified explicitly on each individual series object in the
series options array, as shown below:
series: [
{
type: 'bar', // use 'bar' series
xKey: 'year',
yKey: 'men',
// ...other series options
},
{
type: 'line', // use 'line' series
xKey: 'year',
yKey: 'portions',
// ...other series options
},
],
The snippet above shows the configuration required for a combination chart consisting of a
bar and
line series.
The example below demonstrates two common combination chart types. You can switch between these two combination chart types using the buttons above the chart. Please note:
- Series are rendered according to the order in which they are added in the
seriesarray.
- The area and line series are plotted on a Secondary Axis with a different scale.
- The
seriesconfigurations are logged in the dev console when switching between combination charts.