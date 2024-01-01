All modules of AG Charts Community and Enterprise are tested to work with a wide array of browsers and operating systems.

We test against all the browsers below. However we also work with other less common browsers by default. If the browsers / platform you are using is not listed below (e.g. Opera on Android) then we suggest testing the version of charts you are interested in and making the decision for yourself. AG Charts is primarily concerned with supporting all common desktop and mobile browsers.

Desktop Browsers

The officially supported desktop browsers are as follows:

Browser Supported Version Chrome Two latest major versions. Firefox Two latest major versions. Microsoft Edge Two latest major versions. Safari Two latest major versions.

Mobile Browsers

The officially supported mobile browsers are as follows: