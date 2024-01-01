A Treemap Series is used to render hierarchical data structures or trees. Each node in the tree is represented by a rectangle, with the area of the rectangle representing the value.
Simple Treemap
The Treemap Series is designed to display a single series and is created using the
treemap series type.
series: [
{
type: 'treemap',
labelKey: 'name',
},
],
The data passed in should be an array of nodes, with each node optionally containing children.
let data = [
{
title: 'Pensions',
children: [
{ title: 'Sickness and disability', total: 61.2, change: 8.7 },
{ title: 'Old age', total: 141.8, change: 17.9 },
{ title: 'Survivors', total: 1.4, change: 0 },
],
},
{
title: 'Health Care',
// ...
},
// ...
];
The
labelKey defines what will appear as the title for each tile.
Sizing
By default, each leaf node's rectangle will have approximately the same area.
However, the Treemap Series is best suited to providing size values to provide relative sizing between these rectangles.
The
sizeKey can be used to provide a numeric value to adjust the relative sizing. Additionally, the optional
sizeName property can be set to set the title that appears next to the value in tooltips.
series: [
{
type: 'treemap',
labelKey: 'name',
sizeKey: 'size',
sizeName: 'Size',
},
],
Only the sizes of leaf nodes will be accounted for when computing the relative sizes. When sizes are used, the nodes will be re-ordered so larger nodes appear towards the top left corner.
Colour Scales
Tiles can also be coloured using a scale. This lets you add an extra dimension of information to your chart.
Colouring can be customised by the
colorKey and
colorRange values in the series options.
series: [
{
type: 'treemap',
labelKey: 'name',
sizeKey: 'size',
sizeName: 'Size',
colorKey: 'change',
colorName: 'Change',
colorRange: ['#43A047', '#FF5722'],
},
],
In this configuration:
colorKeysupplies numeric values for the colour scale
colorNamesets the title that appears next to the colour value in tooltips
colorRangesupplies the colours for the colour scale (optional)
Other Colours
It's possible to override the default colours, or the colours on a group or tile basis.
series: [
{
type: 'treemap',
labelKey: 'name',
sizeKey: 'total',
sizeName: 'Total',
fills: ['#E64A19', '#F57C00', '#FFA000', '#FBC02D', '#AFB42B', '#689F38', '#388E3C', '#00796B', '#0097A7', '#0288D1'],
strokes: ['#D84315', '#EF6C00', '#FF8F00', '#F9A825', '#9E9D24', '#558B2F', '#2E7D32', '#00695C', '#00838F', '#0277BD'],
},
],
In this configuration:
fillsand
strokesare an array of colours to use for the fills and strokes, where node receives the colour indexed by the index of its root node
When a
colorRange is used, the
fills and
strokes arrays are ignored
Labels
Both the labels for leaf and non-leaf nodes can be customised.
For leaf nodes only, they can contain secondary labels, and their labels can also be shrunk to fit in the available space.
Labels can be customised through the
group and
tile properties for non-leaf nodes and leaf nodes, respectively.
series: [
{
type: 'treemap',
labelKey: 'name',
secondaryLabelKey: 'size',
sizeKey: 'total',
sizeName: 'Total',
group: {
label: {
fontSize: 18,
spacing: 2,
},
},
tile: {
label: {
fontSize: 32,
minimumFontSize: 18,
spacing: 12,
},
secondaryLabel: {
formatter: (params) => formatSize(params.datum),
},
},
},
],
In this configuration:
fontSizesets the size of the font
minimumFontSizewill enable the font size to shrink down to the given value if there is not enough space (tiles only)
spacingcontrols the amount of space below a label
paddingadds space between the edge of a group or tile and its contents
formatterallows customising the value of a label using a function
Layout
Various spacing values can be adjusted to tweak the layout of the chart.
series: [
{
type: 'treemap',
labelKey: 'title',
sizeKey: 'total',
sizeName: 'Total',
group: {
padding: 12,
gap: 5,
},
tile: {
padding: 10,
gap: 2,
},
},
],
In this configuration:
group.paddingadjusts the padding between the edge of the group, its title, and the inner nodes
group.gapadjusts the gap between adjacent tiles where one or more nodes in the parent node are group nodes
tile.paddingadjusts the padding between the edge of the tile and its labels
tile.gapadjusts the gap between adjacent tiles where all nodes in the parent node are leaf nodes
Hierarchy Levels
Treemap Series supports multiple levels within a hierarchy.
Gradient Legend
The Gradient Legend aids in matching the colour coding of the Treemap Series to the underlying values, and is enabled by default.
series: [
{
type: 'treemap',
colorKey: 'change',
// ...
},
],
gradientLegend: {
enabled: true,
},
Position
By default the Gradient Legend is placed at the bottom of the chart. Use the
position option to change this.
gradientLegend: {
position: 'right'
},
When the position is
left or
right, the Gradient Legend displays the values in descending order. Use
reverseOrder to change this.
Size
gradientLegend: {
gradient: {
thickness: 50,
preferredLength: 400,
},
},
In the above configuration:
thicknesscontrols the thickness (or width) of the gradient bar.
preferredLengthsets the initial length of the gradient bar. It is only preferred, as the Gradient Legend is constrained by the container edges.
Labels
It is possible to customise the font, colour and padding of the labels by using the
scale options.
gradientLegend: {
scale: {
label: {
fontSize: 20,
fontStyle: 'italic',
fontWeight: 'bold',
fontFamily: 'serif',
color: 'red',
},
padding: 20,
},
},