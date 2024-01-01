A Radial Column Series, also called Circular Column, visualises data through rectangular columns arranged along a polar axis.
Simple Radial Column
To create a Radial Column Series, use the
radial-column series type.
series: [
{ type: 'radial-column', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'software', radiusName: 'Software' },
{ type: 'radial-column', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'hardware', radiusName: 'Hardware' },
{ type: 'radial-column', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'services', radiusName: 'Services' },
],
In this configuration:
angleKeyis set to 'quarter', which is the shared category for the Angle Axis.
radiusKeyspecifies the numerical datasets, 'software', 'hardware' and 'services', for the Radius Axis.
radiusNamelabels each series, such as 'Software', 'Hardware' and 'Services'.
Stacked Radial Column
In a Stacked Radial Column chart, columns are vertically stacked within each category to represent a cumulative total, allowing analysis of both single data points and overall category totals.
To stack columns in a Radial Column Series, enable the
stacked series property.
series: [
{ type: 'radial-column', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'software', stacked: true },
{ type: 'radial-column', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'hardware', stacked: true },
{ type: 'radial-column', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'services', stacked: true },
],
Customisation
Inner Radius
The inner radius can be used to create a 'donut' effect.
This is changed via the
innerRadiusRatio option on the Radius Number Axis.
axes: [
{ type: 'angle-category' },
{ type: 'radius-number' innerRadiusRatio: 0.2 },
],
Any value between
0 and
1 will set the inner radius as a proportion of the overall radius.
Category Padding
The following options are used to control the padding between different elements on the Angle Axis:
paddingInner: Gap between column groups, ranges from
0(no gap) to
1(maximum spacing).
groupPaddingInner: Spacing within a group, ranges from
0(columns touching) to
1(widest gap).
axes: [
{ type: 'angle-category', groupPaddingInner: 0.5, paddingInner: 0.5 },
{ type: 'radius-number', innerRadiusRatio: 0.2 },
],
Axis Label Orientation
To change Angle Axis Label orientation, use the
label.orientation property with these options:
fixed: Labels have fixed orientation (default).
parallel: Labels align parallel to the axis.
perpendicular: Labels align perpendicular to the axis.
The following configuration changes the orientation of the Axis Labels to
parallel :
axes: [
{
type: 'angle-category',
label: {
orientation: 'parallel',
},
},
{ type: 'radius-number' },
],
Radius Axis Position
Customise the Radius Axis Line position via
positionAngle and Axis Label rotation using
label.rotation:
axes: [
{ type: 'angle-category' },
{
type: 'radius-number',
positionAngle: 90,
label: {
rotation: -90,
},
},
],