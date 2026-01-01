AG Charts supports right-to-left (RTL) text direction for languages such as Arabic, Persian, and Hebrew.
The RTL option handles text within the data elements and controls the visual direction of the chart.
To change the language of chart UI elements see Localisation.
Enabling RTL
Copy Link
Set
enableRtl: true to enable right-to-left layout for the chart.
{
enableRtl: true,
}
AG Charts can also detect RTL automatically from the
dir="rtl" attribute set on the chart container or any of its ancestor elements. When the
dir attribute is present,
enableRtl does not need to be set explicitly.
Example: RTL and Localisation
Copy Link
Use the language dropdown to switch between English (LTR), Arabic, Persian, and Hebrew.
In this example:
- The
enableRtloption is used to enable right-to-left layout.
- The
localeTextoption is used for localisation.
- All bidirectional text is rendered correctly.
- The RTL text in the title and subtitle wrap and truncate on the left.
- The legend layout is mirrored as is the series order in the chart.
- The tooltip and context menu layout are mirrored.
Axis Layout
Copy Link
The axis positions and directions are not changed in RTL mode. If required, users should manually set Axis Placement and
reverse options explicitly.