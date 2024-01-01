A Radar Line Series, often called a Spider Line, is typically used to contrast different datasets across shared categories for easy visual comparison.

Simple Radar Line

To create a Radar Line Series, use the radar-line series type.

series : [ { type : 'radar-line' , angleKey : 'department' , radiusKey : 'quality' , radiusName : ` Quality ` } , { type : 'radar-line' , angleKey : 'department' , radiusKey : 'efficiency' , radiusName : ` Efficiency ` } , ] ,

In this configuration:

angleKey is set to 'department', which is the shared category for the Angle Axis.

is set to 'department', which is the shared category for the Angle Axis. radiusKey specifies the numerical datasets, 'quality' and 'efficiency', for the Radius Axis.

specifies the numerical datasets, 'quality' and 'efficiency', for the Radius Axis. radiusName labels each series, such as "Quality" and "Efficiency".

Customisation

Axis Shape

For Polar Axes, there are two shape options:

polygon : Connected with straight lines (default).

: Connected with straight lines (default). circle : Composed of concentric circles.

The following configuration uses the circle shape on both axes:

axes : [ { type : 'angle-category' , shape : 'circle' } , { type : 'radius-number' , shape : 'circle' } , ] ,

Axis Label Orientation

To change Angle Axis Label orientation, use the label.orientation property with these options:

fixed : Labels have fixed orientation (default).

: Labels have fixed orientation (default). parallel : Labels align parallel to the axis.

: Labels align parallel to the axis. perpendicular : Labels align perpendicular to the axis.

The following configuration changes the orientation of the Axis Labels to parallel :

axes : [ { type : 'angle-category' , label : { orientation : 'parallel' , } , } , { type : 'radius-number' } , ] ,

Radius Axis Position

Customise the Radius Axis Line position via positionAngle and Axis Label rotation using label.rotation :

axes : [ { type : 'angle-category' } , { type : 'radius-number' , positionAngle : 72 , label : { rotation : - 72 , } , } , ] ,

API Reference