Secondary axes are typically used to compare data sets with different scales, with extra axes usually located on the opposite side of the chart.
Configuring Secondary Axes
An extra axis configuration is needed to associate a secondary axis with the appropriate series, where the
keys axis property links the series to the axis.
axes: [
// x-axis
{
type: 'category',
position: 'bottom',
},
// primary y-axis
{
type: 'number',
position: 'left',
keys: ['male', 'female'],
},
// secondary y-axis
{
type: 'number',
position: 'right',
keys: ['exportedTonnes'],
},
],
In this configuration:
- The axis
keysproperty on the primary axis (left) matches the
yKeysof the
columnseries.
- The axis
keysproperty on the secondary axis (right) matches the
yKeyof the
lineseries.
- The secondary axis has the
positionof
right.
Any number of additional axes can be added to a chart using the same approach.
For series with multiple keys only a single matching entry in
keys is needed.