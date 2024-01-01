An Area Series is used to visualise continuous data, and is primarily used to compare multiple datasets over time.
Simple Area
To create an Area series use the
'area' series type.
series: [
{ type: 'area', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'subscriptions', yName: 'Subscriptions' },
{ type: 'area', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'services', yName: 'Services' },
{ type: 'area', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'products', yName: 'Products' },
],
In this configuration:
xKeydefines the categories, and is mapped to the Category Axis.
yKeyprovides the numerical values for each dataset, corresponding to the Number Axis.
yNameconfigures display names, reflected in Tooltip Titles and Legend Items.
Multiple Area Series
If multiple Area Series are provided, the series will be overlaid in the provided order, as seen in the above example. The default
fillOpacity of an Area Series is
0.8, to allow all series to be visible.
Stacked Area Series
Setting
stacked: true will enable the series stacking behaviour.
series: [
{ type: 'area', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'subscriptions', yName: 'Subscriptions', stacked: true },
{ type: 'area', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'services', yName: 'Services', stacked: true },
{ type: 'area', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'products', yName: 'Products', stacked: true },
],
Normalized Area Series
To normalize the totals of all Area Series in the chart, so that for any given category the stack will always sum to a certain value, use the
normalizedTo option. It is possible to normalize to any non-zero value.
series: [
{ type: 'area', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'subscriptions', yName: 'Subscriptions', stacked: true, normalizedTo: 1000 },
{ type: 'area', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'services', yName: 'Services', stacked: true, normalizedTo: 1000 },
{ type: 'area', xKey: 'month', yKey: 'products', yName: 'Products', stacked: true, normalizedTo: 1000 },
],
Customisation
It is possible to customise the appearance of the line, fill, labels and markers for each series.
In this example
- All series have a custom
strokeand
fillcolour.
- A custom
lineDashis provided for the Subscriptions series.
- Markers are enabled for the Services series.
- Labels are enabled for the Products series.
Interpolation
A straight line is used to connect points by default in the Area Series. Use the
interpolation option to change the line style.
series: [
{
// ...
interpolation: {
style: 'smooth'
},
},
],
Please see the the API Reference for a list of all available interpolation options.
Missing Data
- Data points with a
yKeyvalue of positive or negative
Infinity,
null,
undefinedor
NaNwill be rendered as gaps. Set
connectMissingData: trueto draw a connection between points either side of a missing point.
- Data points with invalid
xKeyvalues will be ignored.