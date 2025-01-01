Efficiently update chart data using incremental transactions without replacing the entire dataset. Use Transaction Updates for fast changes to large datasets.

Apply Transaction API Copy Link

The applyTransaction() method allows incrementally updating the chart data without replacing the entire dataset. It returns a Promise that resolves once the transaction has been applied and rendered.

The AgChartInstance can be obtained using the Vue $refs component property to reference our AgCharts tag, which exposes a chart property.

Transaction Operations Copy Link

Transactions support three types of operations: adding, removing, and updating data items. Multiple operations can be combined in a single transaction.

Add 5 Items : Appends 5 new items to the end of the dataset.

: Appends 5 new items to the end of the dataset. Add at Index 2 : Inserts a new item at position 2 using addIndex .

: Inserts a new item at position 2 using . Remove Last : Removes the last item from the dataset.

: Removes the last item from the dataset. Update First 5: Modifies the values of the first 5 items.

Items are identified by object reference, not by comparing property values. To update or remove an item, you must pass the same object instance that exists in the data array.

Adding Data Copy Link

Use the add property to append new data items to the dataset.

chart . applyTransaction ( { add : [ { category : 'Item 1' , value : 42 } , { category : 'Item 2' , value : 38 } , ] , } ) ;

Use addIndex to control where items are inserted:

chart . applyTransaction ( { add : [ { category : 'Item 0' , value : 50 } ] , addIndex : 0 , } ) ; chart . applyTransaction ( { add : [ { category : 'Item 3' , value : 45 } ] , addIndex : 2 , } ) ;

Removing Data Copy Link

Use the remove property to remove items from the dataset.

Items are matched by referential equality, meaning you must provide the exact object reference that exists in the data array.

const data = [ { category : 'Item 1' , value : 50 } , { category : 'Item 2' , value : 55 } , { category : 'Item 3' , value : 45 } , ] ; const itemToRemove = data [ 0 ] ; chart . applyTransaction ( { remove : [ itemToRemove ] , } ) ;

Updating Data Copy Link

Use the update property to modify existing items.

First mutate the item in place, then pass the reference in the transaction.

const data = [ { category : 'Item 1' , value : 50 } , { category : 'Item 2' , value : 55 } , ] ; const itemToUpdate = data [ 1 ] ; itemToUpdate . value = 100 ; chart . applyTransaction ( { update : [ itemToUpdate ] , } ) ;

Combined Operations Copy Link

Multiple operations can be performed in a single transaction for efficiency.

chart . applyTransaction ( { remove : [ oldItems [ 0 ] , oldItems [ 1 ] ] , update : [ modifiedItem ] , add : [ { category : 'Item 10' , value : 62 } , { category : 'Item 11' , value : 58 } , ] , } ) ;

Operations are processed in order: remove, then update, then add.

API Reference Copy Link