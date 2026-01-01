An Organisation Chart displays hierarchical relationships between people, departments, or entities as a tree of connected cards.

Simple Organisation Chart Copy Link

The Org Chart is designed to display a single series and is created using the organization series type.

The data passed in should be an array of nodes, with each node containing a unique identifier field, and a second field that references the identifier of its parent node. The root node should have a null value for its parentId .

{ series : [ { type : 'organization' , idKey : 'id' , parentIdKey : 'parentId' , node : { title : { key : 'name' } , subtitle : { key : 'job' } , image : { key : 'avatar' } , labels : [ { key : 'location' } ] , } , } , ] , }

In this configuration:

idKey and parentIdKey define parent-child relationships. These default to 'id' and 'parentId' respectively.

and define parent-child relationships. These default to and respectively. title and subtitle display the primary and secondary card text with the values from the provided data fields. The keys default to 'title' and 'subtitle' respectively.

and display the primary and secondary card text with the values from the provided data fields. The keys default to and respectively. image displays an image sourced from the data field specified by key . The key defaults to 'image' .

displays an image sourced from the data field specified by . The key defaults to . labels allow adding additional text rows below the subtitle, each mapping a data field via key .

Text Copy Link

Each node can display a title , subtitle as well as an array of labels .

{ series : [ { type : 'organization' , node : { image : { key : 'avatar' , position : 'left' , height : 50 , width : 50 } , title : { key : 'name' , textAlign : 'left' , fontSize : 16 } , subtitle : { key : 'job' , textAlign : 'left' , fontStyle : 'italic' } , labels : [ { key : 'location' , textAlign : 'left' } , { key : 'status' , textAlign : 'right' , itemStyler : ( { datum } ) => ( { fill : datum . status === 'Remote' ? '#fff3e0' : '#e8f5e9' , stroke : datum . status === 'Remote' ? '#ff9800' : '#4caf50' , color : datum . status === 'Remote' ? '#e65100' : '#2e7d32' , cornerRadius : 8 , padding : 4 , fontWeight : 'bold' , } ) , } , ] , } , } , ] , }

In this configuration:

title and subtitle display the primary and secondary text with their own key , textAlign , and font styles.

and display the primary and secondary text with their own , , and font styles. labels is an array with each entry mapping a data field to a label stacked vertically below the subtitle.

is an array with each entry mapping a data field to a label stacked vertically below the subtitle. An itemStyler is used to add a pill-style background to the 'status' label, with the fill and stroke colour determined by the label value.

See the API Reference for the available styling options for each text element.

Image Copy Link

Each node can display an optional image by referencing a data field containing an image URL.

{ series : [ { type : 'organization' , node : { image : { key : 'avatar' , cornerRadius : 25 , width : 50 , height : 50 , position : 'left' , } , } , } , ] , }

In this configuration:

key maps to a data field containing an image URL.

maps to a data field containing an image URL. position places the image within the card ( 'top' , 'bottom' , 'left' , or 'right' ). The image position dictates the layout of the text within the card.

places the image within the card ( , , , or ). width and height control the image dimensions.

and control the image dimensions. cornerRadius rounds the image corners, allowing rounded rectangles or circles.

Customisation Copy Link

Node Styling Copy Link

{ series : [ { type : 'organization' , node : { width : 180 , cornerRadius : 12 , itemStyler : ( { datum } ) => { if ( datum . department === 'Executive' ) return { fill : '#e3f2fd' , stroke : '#1565C0' , strokeWidth : 2 } ; if ( datum . department === 'Technology' ) return { fill : '#e8f5e9' , stroke : '#2e7d32' , strokeWidth : 2 } ; if ( datum . department === 'Operations' ) return { fill : '#fff3e0' , stroke : '#e65100' , strokeWidth : 2 } ; } , } , } , ] , }

In this configuration:

The width option is used to set the card dimensions. This causes text wrapping when the content exceeds the available space.

option is used to set the card dimensions. This causes text wrapping when the content exceeds the available space. cornerRadius rounds the card corners.

rounds the card corners. Each department is assigned a specific colour by using the itemStyler callback based on the department field in the data.

See the API Reference for the full list of available styling options.

Connectors Copy Link

Connectors are the lines drawn between parent and child nodes and are configured via the link property.

{ series : [ { type : 'organization' , link : { stroke : '#ff8833' , strokeWidth : 2 , lineDash : [ 8 , 2 ] , interpolation : { type : 'step' , cornerRadius : 8 } , itemStyler : ( { fromDatum } ) => { if ( fromDatum . department === 'Technology' ) { return { stroke : '#00994d' } ; } else if ( fromDatum . job === 'CEO' ) { return { stroke : '#006f9b' , strokeWidth : 4 , lineDash : [ ] } ; } } , } , } , ] , }

In this configuration:

interpolation.cornerRadius rounds the corners of each step.

rounds the corners of each step. lineDash sets a dashed line pattern.

sets a dashed line pattern. link.itemStyler styles connectors per-relationship, receiving fromDatum (parent) and toDatum (child).

Expander Copy Link

The expander is the button displayed on nodes with children, used to collapse and expand subtrees. Its appearance can be customised via the expander property.

{ series : [ { type : 'organization' , expander : { cornerRadius : 25 , strokeWidth : 2 , padding : 15 , text : { fontSize : 18 , fontWeight : 'bold' , color : 'red' } , itemStyler : ( { datum } ) => { if ( datum . department === 'Technology' ) return { fill : '#e8f5e9' , stroke : '#2e7d32' } ; if ( datum . department === 'Operations' ) return { fill : '#fff3e0' , stroke : '#e65100' } ; } , } , } , ] , }

In this configuration:

cornerRadius , strokeWidth , and padding control the button shape and border.

, , and control the button shape and border. text options control the text appearance.

options control the text appearance. expander.itemStyler provides per-node styling based on the department.

Node Spacing Copy Link

Three spacing properties control the gaps between nodes. These values apply at the leaf level, with higher levels in the hierarchy deriving their spacing from these.

{ series : [ { type : 'organization' , innerSpacing : 20 , outerSpacing : 40 , verticalSpacing : 52 , } , ] , }

In this configuration:

innerSpacing is the horizontal gap between sibling nodes, such as the gap between 'Lawrence Martinez' and 'Eric Jensen'.

is the horizontal gap between sibling nodes, such as the gap between 'Lawrence Martinez' and 'Eric Jensen'. outerSpacing is the horizontal gap between cousin nodes, such as the gap between 'Justin Contreras' and 'Lawrence Martinez'.

is the horizontal gap between cousin nodes, such as the gap between 'Justin Contreras' and 'Lawrence Martinez'. verticalSpacing is the vertical gap between parent and child rows.

Interactivity Copy Link

Collapse and Expand Copy Link

Nodes with children can be collapsed and expanded by clicking the expander button. They can also be controlled programmatically.

{ initialState : { collapsed : [ 'Lawrence Martinez' , 'Eric Jensen' ] , } , series : [ { type : 'organization' } ] , }

In this example:

The subtrees under 'Lawrence Martinez' and 'Eric Jensen' will start in a collapsed state. This uses the initialState.collapsed property to specify which subtrees start collapsed.

property to specify which subtrees start collapsed. To read or update the collapsed state at runtime, use getState() and setState() . The collapsed array contains the identifiers of all currently collapsed nodes.

See the State page for the full state management API.

Zoom Copy Link

Organisation Charts have zoom and pan enabled by default. Scroll to zoom in and out, and click and drag the background to pan across the hierarchy.

See the Zoom page for the full range of zoom options.

Accessibility Copy Link

Organisation Charts support full keyboard navigation using arrow keys, Enter to toggle expand/collapse as well as screen reader support.

See Accessibility for details.

API Reference Copy Link