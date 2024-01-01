A Nightingale Series, also called Rose or Wind Series, represents data as radial segments, with one segment per category value. It can simplify the comparison of datasets across multiple categories, providing a concise depiction of data trends.
Simple Nightingale
To create a Nightingale Series, use the
nightingale series type.
series: [
{ type: 'nightingale', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'software', radiusName: 'Software' },
{ type: 'nightingale', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'hardware', radiusName: 'Hardware' },
{ type: 'nightingale', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'services', radiusName: 'Services' },
],
In this configuration:
angleKeyis set to 'quarter', which is the shared category for the Angle Axis.
radiusKeyspecifies the numerical datasets, 'software', 'hardware', and 'services', for the Radius Axis.
radiusNamelabels each series, such as 'Software', 'Hardware', and 'Services'.
Grouped Nightingale
Grouping sectors is used when you want to compare multiple data series side by side within the same category.
To group sectors in a Nightingale Series, enable the
grouped series property.
series: [
{ type: 'nightingale', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'software', radiusName: 'Software', grouped: true },
{ type: 'nightingale', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'hardware', radiusName: 'Hardware', grouped: true },
{ type: 'nightingale', angleKey: 'quarter', radiusKey: 'services', radiusName: 'Services', grouped: true },
],
Customisation
Inner Radius
The inner radius can be used to create a 'donut' effect.
To create this 'donut' effect, use the
innerRadiusRatio option on the Radius Number Axis.
axes: [
{ type: 'angle-category' },
{ type: 'radius-number', innerRadiusRatio: 0.2 },
],
Any value between
0 and
1 will set the inner radius as a proportion of the overall radius.
Category Padding
The following options are used to control the padding between different elements on the Angle Axis:
paddingInner: Gap between column groups, ranges from
0(no gap) to
1(maximum spacing).
groupPaddingInner: Spacing within a group, ranges from
0(columns touching) to
1(widest gap).
axes: [
{ type: 'angle-category', groupPaddingInner: 0.2, paddingInner: 0.3 },
{ type: 'radius-number' },
],
Axis Label Orientation
To change Angle Axis Label orientation, use the
label.orientation property with these options:
fixed: Labels have fixed orientation (default).
parallel: Labels align parallel to the axis.
perpendicular: Labels align perpendicular to the axis.
The following configuration changes the orientation of the Axis Labels to
parallel :
axes: [
{
type: 'angle-category',
label: {
orientation: 'parallel',
},
},
{ type: 'radius-number' },
],
Radius Axis Position
Customise the Radius Axis Line position via
positionAngle and Axis Label rotation using
label.rotation:
axes: [
{ type: 'angle-category' },
{
type: 'radius-number',
positionAngle: 90,
label: {
rotation: -90,
},
},
],