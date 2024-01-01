The Toolbar contains tools that allow users to analyse and annotate the charts.

Chart Type Selection

Users can choose the series type used to display the price data.

Available series types are Candlestick, Hollow Candlestick, OHLC, Line, Step Line, HLC and High Low.

Lines

Line types available are:

Trend Line : A single line between two points on the chart.

: A single line between two points on the chart. Horizontal Line : A horizontal line across the entire chart. There is also an optional label over the axis.

: A horizontal line across the entire chart. There is also an optional label over the axis. Vertical Line : A vertical line across the entire chart. There is also an optional label over the axis.

: A vertical line across the entire chart. There is also an optional label over the axis. Parallel Channel : Two parallel lines, with a fill between them and an optional centre line as well.

: Two parallel lines, with a fill between them and an optional centre line as well. Disjoint Channel: Two lines which do not need to be parallel, with a fill between them.

Annotations

Annotation types available are:

Text : Simple text string displayed on the chart.

: Simple text string displayed on the chart. Comment : Text within a comment box.

: Text within a comment box. Callout : Text within a box, with a callout arrow anchored to a specific position on the chart.

: Text within a box, with a callout arrow anchored to a specific position on the chart. Note: An icon on the chart, with text displayed on hover.

Add a new line within annotations by pressing ⇧ Shift + ↵ Enter .

Save & Restore

Drawings and Annotations can be saved, restored and programmatically initialised and modified, using the Chart State API.

Customisation

To customise the look of Drawings and Annotations, use Theme Override Options.