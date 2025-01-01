AG Charts is optimised to handle large datasets with over 1 million points, while maintaining full, smooth interactivity. No additional configuration or modules required - it just works out of the box.

In the above example:

Use the controls to select different series types and data sizes.

Use the mouse, Navigator or zoom controls to zoom, scroll and pan the data.

Performance may vary based on your specific use case, environment and hardware.

How it works

Behind the scenes, AG Charts applies advanced data aggregation techniques, such as the M4 algorithm, to ensure accurate representation across scales. As you zoom and pan, the chart dynamically adapts to the visible range, preserving both performance and clarity.